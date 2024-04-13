UFC 300 results, PPV time, Pereira vs Hill, main event, prelims

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill battle it out in the main event of UFC 300 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The contest features Brazil’s two-division champion defending his light heavyweight title against the former 205-pound champion of Chicago. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2) defends his 205-pound belt for the first time. Jamahal Hill (12-1) looks to reclaim the strap that he relinquished last July due to injury.
The five-round all-Chinese co-main event features two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang (24-3) up against Yan Xionan (17-3). Also on the PPV card, Justin Gaethje (25-4) of Tucson, Arizona defends his “Baddest Motherf***er” title in the lightweight bout against Hawaii’s former featherweight champion Max Holloway (25-7).
Plus, Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-9) and Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) go head to head the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, Cody Brundage (10-5) and Bo Nickal (5-0) square off in the all-American clash at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Saturday, April 13
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Early prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office
Date: Saturday, April 13 – Sunday, April 14
Main card: 3 am BST
Preliminary card: 1 am BST
Early prelims: 11 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, April 14
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill from practically anywhere.
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill results
Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card
- Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title
- Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title
- Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, lightweight – Gaethje’s BMF title
- Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight – UFC lightweight title eliminator
- Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
Preliminary card
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight
- Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, featherweight
- Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, women’s bantamweight
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight
Early prelims
- Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano, lightweight
- Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez, women’s strawweight
- Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller, lightweight
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt, bantamweight