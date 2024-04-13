UFC 300 results, PPV time, Pereira vs Hill, main event, prelims

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill battle it out in the main event of UFC 300 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The contest features Brazil’s two-division champion defending his light heavyweight title against the former 205-pound champion of Chicago. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2) defends his 205-pound belt for the first time. Jamahal Hill (12-1) looks to reclaim the strap that he relinquished last July due to injury.

The five-round all-Chinese co-main event features two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang (24-3) up against Yan Xionan (17-3). Also on the PPV card, Justin Gaethje (25-4) of Tucson, Arizona defends his “Baddest Motherf***er” title in the lightweight bout against Hawaii’s former featherweight champion Max Holloway (25-7).

Plus, Brazil’s former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (34-9) and Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (21-3) go head to head the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, Cody Brundage (10-5) and Bo Nickal (5-0) square off in the all-American clash at middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Saturday, April 13

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Early prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office

Date: Saturday, April 13 – Sunday, April 14

Main card: 3 am BST

Preliminary card: 1 am BST

Early prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, April 14

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill from practically anywhere.

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill results

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill – Pereira’s UFC light heavyweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, lightweight – Gaethje’s BMF title

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight – UFC lightweight title eliminator

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight

Preliminary card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, featherweight

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, women’s bantamweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight

Early prelims