Weili Zhang retains title by decision against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300

Two-time strawweight champion Weili Zhang successful retained her title against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The pair battled it out in the co-main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The all-Chinese contest went the full distance. At the end of the first round Zhang was on edge to claim the win via rear-naked choke, putting Xiaonan to sleep. The latter didn’t tap, and as the horn sounded, the referee separated the fighters. The challenger managed to get back on her feet, and the fight went on for four more rounds. In the end, all three scores were 49-45 in favor of the champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Weili Zhang made the second successful defense of the belt in her second reign. The 34-year-old improved to 25-3 and secured her fourth win in a row.

34-year-old Yan Xiaonan dropped to 17-4, 1 NC. The defeat snapped her two-fight winning streak.

In the UFC 300 main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round and retained his light heavyweight title. Among other bouts, Max Holloway landed the “BMF” strap by knockout in the fifth-round against Justin Gaethje.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full card results.