Max Holloway scores last second KO of Justin Gaethje to land BMF belt at UFC 300

By Parviz Iskenderov
Max Holloway is a new “Baddest Motherf***er” with a tremendous win by knockout against Justin Gaethje. The former featherweight champion claimed the belt flooring his opponent on the last second of the final round at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The MMA event aired live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The bout contested at lightweight saw Holloway delivering a spinning back kick and reportedly breaking Gaethje’s nose. The latter scored a knockdown in the fourth round, but was ultimately dropped himself when Holloway landed a massive overhand right sending him face down to the canvas. The official time was 4 minutes and 59 seconds into the fifth round.

In addition to taking the “BMF” belt, Max Holloway improved to 26-7. The 32-year-old native of Honolulu, Hawaii secured is third win in a row and the second straight victory by knockout.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje of Tucson, Arizona dropped to 25-5. The 35-year-old got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

