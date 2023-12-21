Home
News
Boxing
MMA & UFC
Bare Knuckle
Schedule
Photos
Videos
Results
Champions
Send a Tip
Newsletter
Search
FIGHTMAG
This Week
Ortiz vs Lubin
UFC Vegas 111
More
AEW Dynamite Houston
GBM Presents: The Heist
AEW Collision Houston
MF Duel: Cracra vs Fox
Get top stories by email
Subscribe
FIGHTMAG
Search
Subscribe
Fightmag
Home
News
Boxing
MMA & UFC
Bare Knuckle
Schedule
Photos
Videos
Results
Champions
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Subscribe
I agree to the
Privacy Policy
.
This Week
Ortiz vs Lubin
UFC Vegas 111
More
AEW Dynamite Houston
GBM Presents: The Heist
AEW Collision Houston
MF Duel: Cracra vs Fox
Schedule
Boxing
MMA & UFC
AEW
BKFC
Boxing
Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara lands on Stan in Australia – undercard confirmed
Jai Opetaia defends his title against Huseyin Cinkara live from the Gold Coast, Australia. Broadcast and undercard details confirmed.
Full story
Top Stories
Boxing
Broadcast and undercards confirmed for Espinoza vs Khegai and Tenshin vs Inoue
Boxing
Stephanie Han faces Holly Holm in co-feature to Serrano vs Cruz 2
Latest News
Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara lands on Stan in Australia – undercard confirmed
7 hours ago
Broadcast and undercards confirmed for Espinoza vs Khegai and Tenshin vs Inoue
8 hours ago
Stephanie Han faces Holly Holm in co-feature to Serrano vs Cruz 2
10 hours ago
Callum Simpson faces Troy Williamson in December in Leeds
1 day ago
Full fight video: Erickson Lubin stopped in title clash with Sebastian Fundora
1 day ago
View all
Featured Posts
Boxing
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis fight canceled – new MVP statement released
00:03:55
Boxing
Video: Ortiz vs Lubin preview with Oscar De La Hoya
00:16:00
Boxing
Video: Pitbull and Roach preview their fight in San Antonio
UFC
UFC 323 fight card: 14 bouts confirmed for December in Las Vegas – Tickets
More News
Boxing
Alexis Rocha to rematch Raul Curiel in January in Palm Desert, CA
Boxing
Leila Beaudoin title shot against Alycia Baumgardner delayed as Paul-Tank canceled
Boxing
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis fight canceled – new MVP statement released
Boxing
Craig Richards faces Dan Azeez in Accra, Ghana in December
00:03:52
Boxing
Francis Ngannou says ‘No’ to fighting Jake Paul, won’t replace Tank Davis
Boxing
Frank Martin vs Rances Barthelemy rescheduled for Pitbull-Roach prelims
00:58:22
Boxing
Full fight video: Vergil Ortiz retains title against Israil Madrimov
News
Fight Week: Vergil Ortiz vs Erickson Lubin, UFC Vegas 111 and more on schedule
00:28:37
UFC
UFC full fight video: Jack Della Maddalena claims title against Belal Muhammad
00:07:10
Boxing
Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson: Full fight video highlights
1
2
3
...
288
Page 1 of 288
Newsletter
Get top news stories delivered to your inbox
Subscribe
I agree to the
Privacy Policy
.
Editor's Picks
Boxing
Erislandy Lara faces Janibek Alimkhanuly on Cruz vs Roach undercard
Boxing
Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz rematch set for January in Puerto Rico
UFC
UFC 322 main event: Jack Della Maddalena faces Islam Makhachev
FIGHTMAG
FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
About
Contact
FAQ
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Subscribe
I agree to the
Privacy Policy
.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.