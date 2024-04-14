Alex Pereira KO’s Jamahal Hill in first round to retain title at UFC 300

Alex Pereira came out on top when he faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 300. The monumental fight card aired live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Brazil’s two-division champion secured a dominant win by knockout, dropping his opponent with a big left hook followed by punches on the ground. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 14 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Alex Pereira made the first successful defense of his 205-pound belt. The 36-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist improved to 10-2 and collected his third win in a row. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the former middleweight and current light heavyweight champion said he wanted to have a fight at heavyweight.

Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill didn’t succeed in regaining the title. The 32-year-old Chicago native dropped to 12-2, 1 NC and got his four-fight winning streak snapped.

In the co-main event, Weili Zhang retained her strawweight title by unanimous decision against Yan Xiaonan. Also on the card, Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje in the fifth round and claimed the “BMF” belt.

