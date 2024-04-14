Subscribe
UFC 300 video: Kayla Harrison submits Holly Holm in Octagon debut

By Parviz Iskenderov
Kayla Harrison successfully debuted in the Octagon against Holly Holm at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The women’s bantamweight bout was featured on the preliminary card live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo and two-time PFL lightweight champion dominated and forced the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 1:47 into the second round.

With the victory by submission in her first UFC fight, Kayla Harrison improved to 17-1. The 33-year-old native of Middletown, Ohio secured her second win in a row.

“I want my title,” Harrison said in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “I don’t care if it’s Raquel Pennington, I don’t care if it’s Julianna Pena. By the end of the year I will be UFC champion.”

Albuquerque, New Mexico’s 42-year-old Holly Holm dropped to 15-7, 1 NC.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

