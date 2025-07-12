Subscribe
Live results: Berlanga vs Sheeraz & Stevenson vs Zepeda headlines Ring 3

Shakur Stevenson defends his title against William Zepeda, while Edgar Berlanga faces Hamzah Sheeraz in a title eliminator

By Parviz Iskenderov
Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Queens, New York
Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda come face-to-face at the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Shakur Stevenson faces William Zepeda live from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York on Saturday, July 12. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at lightweight. Stevenson puts his WBC title on the line.

Unbeaten three-division champion Shakur Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) makes the third defense of his belt. Undefeated interim titleholder William Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico makes his first bid to win a full championship.

In the co-feature, Edgar Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) of Brooklyn meets Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of the UK. The 10-round bout serves as a WBC super middleweight title eliminator.

On the Stevenson vs Zepeda undercard, Dominican Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s former champion Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs). Plus, Cuba’s former two-division champion David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) takes on Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Ring III: Berlanga vs Sheeraz & Stevenson vs Zepeda live blog

Berlanga vs Sheeraz & Stevenson vs Zepeda: How to watch & start time

Stevenson vs Zepeda airs live on DAZN. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the weigh-in in Corona, NY
Edgar Berlanga and Hamzah Sheeraz during the weigh-in on July 11, 2025, ahead of their bout at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Corona, NY | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ring III results

Get Ring III full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT)

  • Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda
  • Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
  • Alberto Puello vs. Subriel Matias
  • David Morrell vs. Imam Khataev
  • Mohammed Alakel vs. Placido Hoff
  • Reito Tsutsumi vs. Michael Ruiz
