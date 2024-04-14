Subscribe
HomeUFC

Diego Lopes dominates Sodiq Yusuff in first round at UFC 300

Diego Lopes TKO's Sodiq Yusuff with punches at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Diego Lopes earned his third straight victory when he faced Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The pair squared off in the preliminary card bout live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The Brazilian featherweight dropped his opponent of Nigeria with an uppercut from the clinch, followed him up to the ground and finished with punches. Referee Mark Smith stopped the fight at 1 minute and 29 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Diego Lopes improved to 24-6. As the fight got stopped, the 29-year-old jumped over the cage and said something to UFC President Dana White. What was said might be revealed at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. In his post-fight interview, Lopes called out a newly-crowned UFC 145-pound champion Ilia Topuria.

Sodiq Yusuff dropped to 13-4. The 30-year-old suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.