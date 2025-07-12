Subscribe
Photos: Katie Taylor wins third fight against Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano by decision in their trilogy fight, live on Netflix from MSG in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Katie Taylor during her boxing bout against Amanda Serrano at MSG in New York
Katie Taylor during her bout against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor walked away with the win in her trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano on July 11, live on Netflix. The contest headlined the all-women’s card held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As with their first two bouts, the pair went the full distance. Taylor won their first fight in April 2022 by split decision and a rematch last November by unanimous decision. The third showdown ended with a majority decision, with judges scoring it 97-93, 95-95, and 97-93.

With the victory, Ireland’s two-division undisputed champion Katie Taylor retained her super lightweight title, marking her second successful championship defense. The 39-year-old improved to 25-1, 6 KOs, and secured her third win in a row.

Seven-division champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico didn’t succeed in her attempt to avenge two previous defeats and claim the undisputed title in her second weight class. The 36-year-old dropped to 47-4-1, 31 KOs, suffering her second straight defeat.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Katie Taylor during her boxing bout against Amanda Serrano at MSG in New York
Katie Taylor during her bout against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Amanda Serrano during her boxing bout against Katie Taylor at MSG in New York
Amanda Serrano during her bout against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Amanda Serrano punches Katie Taylor during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Amanda Serrano punches Katie Taylor during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
The boxing ring setup for Taylor vs Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York
The boxing ring setup for Taylor vs Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix
Katie Taylor punches Amanda Serrano during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Katie Taylor punches Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Katie Taylor victorious over Amanda Serrano during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Katie Taylor victorious over Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

On Taylor vs Serrano 3 undercard

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio defeated Jennifer Miranda (12-1, 1 KO) of Spain by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 98-92, and 97-93. With the victory, Baumgardner retained her undisputed super featherweight title.

Among other Taylor vs Serrano 3 results, Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ defeated Savannah Marshall (13-2, 10 KOs) by split decision to become a two-belt unified super middleweight champion. Green retained her WBO title and claimed the IBF belt. Two judges scored the fight 95-94 and 96-93 for Green, while one judge had it 96-93 for Marshall.

Kicking off the main card, Ellie Scotney (11-0) of England earned a unanimous decision over Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado (24-4, 5 KOs) with scores of 100-90, 98-92, and 98-92. Scotney became a three-belt unified super bantamweight champion, retaining her IBF and WBO titles and claiming the WBC strap.

Jennifer Miranda punches Alycia Baumgardner during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Jennifer Miranda punches Alycia Baumgardner during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner punches Jennifer Miranda during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Alycia Baumgardner punches Jennifer Miranda during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner defeats Jennifer Miranda during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Alycia Baumgardner defeats Jennifer Miranda during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Savannah Marshall throws a punch during her bout against Shadasia Green at MSG in New York
Savannah Marshall throws a punch during her bout against Shadasia Green at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Shadasia Green punches Savannah Marshall during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Shadasia Green punches Savannah Marshall during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Shadasia Green defeats Savannah Marshall
Shadasia Green defeats Savannah Marshall during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Shadasia Green and Savannah Marshall during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Shadasia Green and Savannah Marshall during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Yamileth Mercado and Ellie Scotney during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Yamileth Mercado and Ellie Scotney during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Ellie Scotney after her victory over Yamileth Mercado at MSG in New York
Ellie Scotney after her victory over Yamileth Mercado at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

On Taylor vs Serrano 3 prelims

Among the prelims, Australia-based Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 7 KOs) of New Zealand defeated Shurretta Metcalf (14-5-1, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX via TKO, claiming the undisputed bantamweight title. The referee stopped the fight at the beginning of the ninth round. Johnson retained her WBA belt, claimed Metcalf’s IBF title, and won the vacant WBC and WBO belts.

British two-division champion Chantelle Cameron (14-1, 10 KOs) defeated Jessica Camara (14-5-1, 3 KOs) of Canada by unanimous decision. With the victory, Cameron retains her interim WBC super lightweight title. The scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 99-91.

Chantelle Cameron punches Jessica Camara during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Chantelle Cameron punches Jessica Camara during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Jessica Camara, Chantelle Cameron and Jake Paul at MSG in New York
Jessica Camara, Chantelle Cameron and Jake Paul at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Ellie Scotney and Yamileth Mercado during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Ellie Scotney and Yamileth Mercado during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Ellie Scotney defeats Yamileth Mercado during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Ellie Scotney defeats Yamileth Mercado during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Ramla Ali defeats Lila Furtado
Ramla Ali defeats Lila Furtado during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Ramla Ali at MSG in New York
Ramla Ali at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix
Tammara Thibeault and Mary Casamassa during their boxing bout at MSG in New York
Tammara Thibeault and Mary Casamassa during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Tammara Thibeault at MSG in New York
Jake Paul and Tammara Thibeault at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Somalian-British former title challenger Ramla Ali (10-2, 2 KOs) defeated Brazil’s Lila Furtado (11-3, 2 KOs) via a controversial unanimous decision. The judges scored the eight-round super bantamweight fight 77-75, 77-75, and 78-74.

In the event opener, Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada dominated and stopped Mary Casamassa (6-1, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh, PA at middleweight. The referee called it a day at 2:18 into the fifth round following a barrage of punches from Thibeault, who also scored a knockdown in the opening round.

