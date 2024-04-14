Subscribe
Renato Moicano secures ground & pound finish against Jalin Turner at UFC 300

Renato Moicano stops Jalin Turner in second round at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

By Parviz Iskenderov
Renato Moicano dominated Jalin Turner at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill on Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squared off on the top of early prelims at lightweight.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The Brazilian mixed martial artist claimed the win by TKO pouring punches, while his American opponent was grounded and trying to cover up. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 11 seconds into the second round.

Brasilia’s 34-year-old Renato Moicano improved to 19-5-1 and collected his third win in a row. 28-year-old Jalin Turner of San Bernardino, California dropped to 14-8.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

