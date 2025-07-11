Live results: Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano in third fight streaming on Netflix

Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano in their trilogy fight live on Netflix, from Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, July 11. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight. Taylor puts her undisputed title on the line.

Ireland’s two-division champion Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) targets her third win over Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs), having defeated her by split decision in their first fight in April 2022 and by unanimous decision in a rematch last November. The latter – seven-weight champion from Puerto Rico – looks to avenge two previous defeats and once again become champion.

The co-feature pits Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio against Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO) of Spain. Baumgardner defends her undisputed super featherweight title, while interim WBA champion Miranda fights for the major title and looks to pull off an upset.

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 undercard features two title unification bouts. WBO super middleweight champion Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ meets England’s IBF champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs). Plus, WBC super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico takes on IBF and WBO champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) of England.

Taylor vs Serrano 3 live blog July 11, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Taylor vs Serrano 3: How to watch & start time Taylor vs Serrano 3 airs live on Netflix. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

Taylor vs Serrano 3 results

Get Taylor vs Serrano 3 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green

Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)