UFC Nashville live results: Derrick Lewis faces Tallison Teixeira

UFC Nashville features Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 12. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at heavyweight.

Former title challenger Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, LA stopped Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round last May. Unbeaten Teixeira (8-0) of Brazil defeated Justin Tafa via a 35-second TKO in February.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson (17-8-1) of Simpsonville, SC lost two fights in a row against Joaquin Buckley and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Bonfim (17-1) of Brazil submitted Kalinn Williams in the second round in February, earning his second straight victory.

Also on the card two featherweight bouts as Calvin Kattar (23-9) of Methuen, MA meets Steve Garcia (17-5) of Albuquerque, NM, and Nate Landwehr (18-6) of Clarksville, TN takes on France’s Morgan Charriere (20-11-1). Plus, Vitor Petrino (11-2) of Brazil and Austen Lane (13-6, 1 NC) of Evanston, IL clash at heavyweight.

UFC Nashville airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC Nashville results

Get UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira

Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia

Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere

Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane

Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)