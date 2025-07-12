UFC Nashville live results: Derrick Lewis faces Tallison Teixeira

UFC Nashville features Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 12. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at heavyweight.
Former title challenger Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, LA stopped Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round last May. Unbeaten Teixeira (8-0) of Brazil defeated Justin Tafa via a 35-second TKO in February.
The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson (17-8-1) of Simpsonville, SC lost two fights in a row against Joaquin Buckley and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Bonfim (17-1) of Brazil submitted Kalinn Williams in the second round in February, earning his second straight victory.
Also on the card two featherweight bouts as Calvin Kattar (23-9) of Methuen, MA meets Steve Garcia (17-5) of Albuquerque, NM, and Nate Landwehr (18-6) of Clarksville, TN takes on France’s Morgan Charriere (20-11-1). Plus, Vitor Petrino (11-2) of Brazil and Austen Lane (13-6, 1 NC) of Evanston, IL clash at heavyweight.
UFC Nashville live blog
UFC Nashville: How to watch & start time
UFC Nashville airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.
UFC Nashville results
Get UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
- Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
- Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
- Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere
- Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
- Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)
- Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis
- Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
- Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker
- Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis
- Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez