UFC Nashville live results: Derrick Lewis faces Tallison Teixeira

UFC Fight Night features Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image featuring the faces of Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Nashville
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on July 12, 2025 | UFC
UFC Nashville features Derrick Lewis vs Tallison Teixeira, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, July 12. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at heavyweight.

Former title challenger Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, LA stopped Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round last May. Unbeaten Teixeira (8-0) of Brazil defeated Justin Tafa via a 35-second TKO in February.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson (17-8-1) of Simpsonville, SC lost two fights in a row against Joaquin Buckley and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Bonfim (17-1) of Brazil submitted Kalinn Williams in the second round in February, earning his second straight victory.

Also on the card two featherweight bouts as Calvin Kattar (23-9) of Methuen, MA meets Steve Garcia (17-5) of Albuquerque, NM, and Nate Landwehr (18-6) of Clarksville, TN takes on France’s Morgan Charriere (20-11-1). Plus, Vitor Petrino (11-2) of Brazil and Austen Lane (13-6, 1 NC) of Evanston, IL clash at heavyweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Nashville live blog

UFC Nashville: How to watch & start time

UFC Nashville airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

UFC Nashville results

Get UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Teixeira full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
  • Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)

  • Max Griffin vs. Chris Curtis
  • Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker
  • Mitch Ramirez vs. Mike Davis
  • Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

