UFC 300 video: Jiri Prochazka overwhelms Aleksandar Rakic in second round

Jiri Prochazka returned to winning ways when he faced Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The bout was featured on the top of prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The former light heavyweight champion of Czech Republic dominated his opponent of Austria, delivering a big one-two combination, a barrage of strikes in a mix with with a knee, followed by flurry of punches as well as an elbow on the ground. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 17 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Jiri Prochazka improved to 30-4-1 and got back in the win column. In his post-fight interview Brno’s 31-year-old said: “No matter who wins tonight, I want to face the champion.”

In his previous bout last November, Prochazka was stopped by Alex Pereira in the second round. The latter makes the first defense of his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event.

Aleksandar Rakic dropped to 14-4. The 32-year-old native of Vienna suffered his second straight defeat.

