Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 300 video: Jiri Prochazka overwhelms Aleksandar Rakic in second round

Jiri Prochazka stops Aleksandar Rakic with punches at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Jiri Prochazka returned to winning ways when he faced Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The bout was featured on the top of prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The former light heavyweight champion of Czech Republic dominated his opponent of Austria, delivering a big one-two combination, a barrage of strikes in a mix with with a knee, followed by flurry of punches as well as an elbow on the ground. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 17 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Jiri Prochazka improved to 30-4-1 and got back in the win column. In his post-fight interview Brno’s 31-year-old said: “No matter who wins tonight, I want to face the champion.”

In his previous bout last November, Prochazka was stopped by Alex Pereira in the second round. The latter makes the first defense of his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event.

Aleksandar Rakic dropped to 14-4. The 32-year-old native of Vienna suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.