BKFC 78 live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Arnold Adams in Hollywood, FL

BKFC 78 features Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams in a bare-knuckle boxing clash at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on July 12. The pair battle it out in the main event at heavyweight.
Miami-based unbeaten Perdomo (7-0) of Cuba targets his eighth win following a first-round KO of Steve Herelius last March. Former two-time champion Adams (7-3) of Fairbanks, Alaska makes his ring return after a fourth-round knockout defeat against Mick Terrill in late 2023.
The co-main event is an interim flyweight title fight between Gee Perez (5-1) of Plant City, FL and Andrew Strode (3-0) of Denver, CO. The feature bout is a lightweight contest between Bryan Duran (7-1) of Cuba and Robbie Peralta (4-2) of Escondido, CA.
Among other matchups, Justin Ibarrola Sanchez (7-0) of Boca Raton, FL faces Roberto Armas (4-4) of Charleston, SC at bantamweight. Howard Davis (7-3-1) of Broward County, FL takes on Drako Rodriguez (2-0, 1 KOs) of Sioux City, Iowa at lightweight. Plus, Francesco Ricchi (6-2) of Fort Lauderdale, FL meets Dallas Davison (3-3) of Great Falls, MT at middleweight.
BKFC 78 Hollywood live blog
BKFC 78 Hollywood: How to watch & start time
BKFC 78 Hollywood airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.
BKFC 78 Hollywood results
Get BKFC 78 Hollywood full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
- Leonardo Perdomo vs. Arnold Adams
- Gee Perez vs. Andrew Strode
- Bryan Duran vs. Robbie Peralta
- Justin Ibarrola Sanchez vs. Roberto Armas
- Howard Davis vs. Drako Rodriguez
- Francesco Ricchi vs. Dallas Davison
- Christine Vicens vs. Jenny Savage
- Keith Richardson vs. Stephen Townsel
- Gaston Reyno vs. Milton Volter
Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)
- Leonel Carrera vs. Jake Bostwick
- Esteban Rodriguez vs. Julio Perez Rodriguez
- Justyn Martinez vs. Matt Russo