BKFC 78 live results: Leonardo Perdomo faces Arnold Adams in Hollywood, FL

BKFC 78 features Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams in a bare-knuckle boxing clash at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on July 12. The pair battle it out in the main event at heavyweight.

Miami-based unbeaten Perdomo (7-0) of Cuba targets his eighth win following a first-round KO of Steve Herelius last March. Former two-time champion Adams (7-3) of Fairbanks, Alaska makes his ring return after a fourth-round knockout defeat against Mick Terrill in late 2023.

The co-main event is an interim flyweight title fight between Gee Perez (5-1) of Plant City, FL and Andrew Strode (3-0) of Denver, CO. The feature bout is a lightweight contest between Bryan Duran (7-1) of Cuba and Robbie Peralta (4-2) of Escondido, CA.

Among other matchups, Justin Ibarrola Sanchez (7-0) of Boca Raton, FL faces Roberto Armas (4-4) of Charleston, SC at bantamweight. Howard Davis (7-3-1) of Broward County, FL takes on Drako Rodriguez (2-0, 1 KOs) of Sioux City, Iowa at lightweight. Plus, Francesco Ricchi (6-2) of Fort Lauderdale, FL meets Dallas Davison (3-3) of Great Falls, MT at middleweight.

BKFC 78 Hollywood: How to watch & start time BKFC 78 Hollywood airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

BKFC 78 Hollywood results

Get BKFC 78 Hollywood full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Leonardo Perdomo vs. Arnold Adams

Gee Perez vs. Andrew Strode

Bryan Duran vs. Robbie Peralta

Justin Ibarrola Sanchez vs. Roberto Armas

Howard Davis vs. Drako Rodriguez

Francesco Ricchi vs. Dallas Davison

Christine Vicens vs. Jenny Savage

Keith Richardson vs. Stephen Townsel

Gaston Reyno vs. Milton Volter

Prelims (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)