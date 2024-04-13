UFC 300 video: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Cody Garbrandt in second round

Deiveson Figueiredo came out on top against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The pair squared off in the event opener live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The scheduled for three rounds bout ended prior to the final horn. The Brazilian bantamweight defeated his opponent, representing the country-host, forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Mark Smith stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 2 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Deiveson Figueiredo improved to 23-3-1 and secured his second straight victory. In his post-fight interview, the former two-time flyweight champion called for his shot at 135, as well as the $300K bonus.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt of Uhrichsville, Ohio dropped to 14-6. The defeat snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full card results.