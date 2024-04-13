Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 300 video: Deiveson Figueiredo submits Cody Garbrandt in second round

Deiveson Figueiredo submits Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Deiveson Figueiredo came out on top against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The pair squared off in the event opener live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The scheduled for three rounds bout ended prior to the final horn. The Brazilian bantamweight defeated his opponent, representing the country-host, forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Mark Smith stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 2 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Deiveson Figueiredo improved to 23-3-1 and secured his second straight victory. In his post-fight interview, the former two-time flyweight champion called for his shot at 135, as well as the $300K bonus.

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt of Uhrichsville, Ohio dropped to 14-6. The defeat snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Get UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.