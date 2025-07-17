Jordan Panthen vs Farid Ngoga set for Flores-Chavez undercard

The bout between Jordan Panthen and Farid Ngoga is confirmed, along with other matchups for Golden Boy Fight Night: Flores vs Chavez. The event takes place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in India, CA on July 24. The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.
Unbeaten 28-year-old Panthen (11-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, NY won his previous outing in January by unanimous decision against DeAundre Pettus. Glendale, AZ-based Ngoga (10-1, 6 KOs) of Congo makes his ring return and aims to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Marques Valle in November 2023.
The event is also set to see Coachella Valley’s undefeated Grant Flores (10-0, 8 KOs). His opponent in an eight-round super welterweight bout is expected to be confirmed shortly. The 20-year-old won three fights inside the distance this year, eliminating Brandon Diaz-Campos, LaQuan Evans, and David Lobo Ramirez.
Also on the card is a six-round welterweight bout between Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and David Lobo Ramirez (18-5, 13 KOs) of Costa Rica. Plus, Leonardo Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Fabian Guzman (7-0, 7 KOs) of Orange, CA step through the ropes in a six-round super featherweight and eight-round super welterweight bouts, respectively.
Among the prelims, Bryan Lua (10-0, 5 KOs) of Indo, CA is in an eight-round action at lightweight, and Javier Meza (3-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, TX makes his ring appearance in a six-round contest at super lightweight. Their respective opponents are also expected to be confirmed shortly.
Atop the fight card, Manuel Flores (20-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA takes on Jorge Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico. The two fighters square off in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.
The current Flores vs Chavez lineup is as follows:
Main card
- Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez
- Jordan Panthen vs. Farid Ngoga
- Grant Flores vs. TBA
- Cayden Griffiths vs. David Lobo Ramirez
- Leonardo Sanchez vs. TBA
- Fabian Guzman vs. TBA
Prelims
- Bryan Lua vs. TBA
- Javier Meza vs. TBA