Jordan Panthen vs Farid Ngoga set for Flores-Chavez undercard

The bout between Jordan Panthen and Farid Ngoga is confirmed, along with other matchups for Golden Boy Fight Night: Flores vs Chavez. The event takes place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in India, CA on July 24. The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Panthen (11-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, NY won his previous outing in January by unanimous decision against DeAundre Pettus. Glendale, AZ-based Ngoga (10-1, 6 KOs) of Congo makes his ring return and aims to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Marques Valle in November 2023.

The event is also set to see Coachella Valley’s undefeated Grant Flores (10-0, 8 KOs). His opponent in an eight-round super welterweight bout is expected to be confirmed shortly. The 20-year-old won three fights inside the distance this year, eliminating Brandon Diaz-Campos, LaQuan Evans, and David Lobo Ramirez.

Also on the card is a six-round welterweight bout between Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and David Lobo Ramirez (18-5, 13 KOs) of Costa Rica. Plus, Leonardo Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Fabian Guzman (7-0, 7 KOs) of Orange, CA step through the ropes in a six-round super featherweight and eight-round super welterweight bouts, respectively.

Among the prelims, Bryan Lua (10-0, 5 KOs) of Indo, CA is in an eight-round action at lightweight, and Javier Meza (3-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, TX makes his ring appearance in a six-round contest at super lightweight. Their respective opponents are also expected to be confirmed shortly.

Atop the fight card, Manuel Flores (20-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA takes on Jorge Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico. The two fighters square off in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

The current Flores vs Chavez lineup is as follows:

Main card

Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez

Jordan Panthen vs. Farid Ngoga

Grant Flores vs. TBA

Cayden Griffiths vs. David Lobo Ramirez

Leonardo Sanchez vs. TBA

Fabian Guzman vs. TBA

Prelims