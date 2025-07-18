Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro preview rematch on Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard

Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro previewed their all-Mexican rematch and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters battle it out on the undercard of Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios on July 19. The event takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Their first fight was held in February, also in Las Vegas. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) defeated Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) by unanimous decision.

As they approach their second showdown on Saturday, Mexico City’s 27-year-old Cruz promised to “give the fans their money’s worth,” while Tijuana’s 26-year-old Fierro stated he was “here to clash and go toe-to-toe.”

‘We’re in for a great fight’

“I want the fans to be the true winners on Saturday,” Isaac Cruz said on Thursday. “It’s gonna be a great fight and I can’t wait to get into the ring.”

“I’ve fought plenty of fighters who like to talk trash before the fight. All I can do is prepare my hardest. My goal is not to trash talk, it’s to win world titles.”

“I’ve focused on my preparation. I feel strong and ready to go. I’m not focused on what happened in the first fight.”

“I’m always here to provide great fights for the fans. I fight for them. It doesn’t matter who I’m facing. I’m going to give the fans their money’s worth.”

“I’m glad he’s coming for war. He’s gonna have to watch out. We’re in for a great fight on Saturday night.”

Angel Fierro at the press conference on July 16, 2025, ahead of his bout against Isaac Cruz at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

‘It’s either ‘Pitbull’ or me’

“You saw in February that it was a war and this will be the same thing once again,” Fierro said. “I’m very thankful to be on this stacked card. It doesn’t get better than this.”

“On Saturday, everything that was in doubt in February is gonna get cleared up. I promise you that.”

“The judges made their decision. I decided to move forward and clear everything up on Saturday night. I’m gonna leave no doubt and get my hand raised.”

“I’m a man of my word. I’m gonna try my best out there. It’s either ‘Pitbull’ or me, only one of us can remain standing. I have to make sure that I’m standing on top.”

“We’re two runaway trains without brakes. We’re gonna go out there and brawl. I’ve focused on my training and I’m ready to show what a true Mexican war is all about.”

“I have a better strategy this time around. If he thinks I’m gonna run, I say hell no. I’m here to clash and go toe-to-toe.”

In the main event, Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines returns to the ring to challenge San Antonio’s Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for his WBC welterweight title.

The co-feature is a rematch between defending WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL and former champion Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia.

Also on the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard is a featherweight bout between two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA.