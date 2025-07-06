Subscribe

UFC full fight: Dustin Poirier bests Max Holloway in rematch

MMANewsUFCVideos
0Comments

Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway in a five-round rematch headlining UFC 236 in Atlanta, GA in April 2019. The two fighters are scheduled to square off in the trilogy fight at UFC 318 in New Orleans, LA on July 19.

Video viaUFC
Comments

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.