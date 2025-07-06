UFC full fight: Dustin Poirier bests Max Holloway in rematch MMANewsUFCVideos July 6, 2025 7:08 pm EDT 0Comments Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway in a five-round rematch headlining UFC 236 in Atlanta, GA in April 2019. The two fighters are scheduled to square off in the trilogy fight at UFC 318 in New Orleans, LA on July 19. Video viaUFC TagsDustin PoirierMax Holloway Share FacebookTwitterRedditCopy URL Comments Latest News Oleksandr Usyk training for Daniel Dubois rematch 2 hours ago Alycia Baumgardner comeback fight ends in no contest due to cut 17 hours ago Fight Week: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda, UFC Nashville, Taylor-Serrano 3 20 hours ago Photos: Catterall defeats Eubank by technical decision after head clash 23 hours ago Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank cut short by clash of heads 1 day ago View all Newsletter Get top news stories delivered to your inbox SubscribeI've read and accept Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Leave your comment Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here