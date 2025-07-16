Canelo vs Crawford tickets go on sale: Dates announced

Ticket information for the highly anticipated bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford has been revealed. The contest takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13.

Mexico’s two-time and current undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his title on the line. Two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE aims to conquer his third weight class.

When Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford tickets go on sale

Canelo vs Crawford tickets go on sale this Friday, July 18 at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person, according to announcements from UFC.

Presale starts on Thursday, July 17 at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT. To access the presale, users need to register at UFC.com/boxing.

Canelo Alvarez, Dana White and Terence Crawford at the press conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, on June 27, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

The bouts featured on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly. The event airs live on Netflix.