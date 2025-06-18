UFC 319 fight card: 10 bouts confirmed for Chicago in August

A total of 10 matchups are confirmed for the UFC 319 fight card taking place at United Center in Chicago, IL August 16. The event is headlined by a five-round championship bout at middleweight.

The previously announced main event features Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) up against Khamzat Chimaev (14-0). Reigning champion Du Plessis from South Africa makes his third defense of the title. Unbeaten Chimaev makes his first bid to claim the belt.

The co-main event is a 185-pound battle between Jared Cannonier (18-8) of Dallas, TX and Michael “Venom” Page (23-3) of England. Both fighters target their second win in a row.

Also confirmed for the UFC 319 fight card is another contest at middleweight, pitting Gerald Meerschaert (37-19) of Racine, WI against Michal Oleksiejczuk (20-9 1 NC) of Poland. Edson Barboza (24-12) of Brazil and Drakkar Klose (15-3-1) of Kalamazoo, MI meet at lightweight.

Also at lightweight, King Green (32-17-1 1 NC) of San Bernardino, CA faces Diego Ferreira (19-6) of Brazil. Another Brazil vs. USA showdown features Karine Silva (18-5) up against JJ Aldrich (14-7) of Denver, CO at flyweight.

As well, Bryan Battle (13-2 1 NC) of Charlotte, NC and Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2 2 NC) of Uzbekistan go head-to-head at middleweight. Tim Elliott (21-13-1) of Arkansas City, KS meets Japan’s Kai Asakura (21-5) at flyweight.

Plus, Chase Hooper (16-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA and Alexander Hernandez (16-8) of St. Louis, MO clash at lightweight. In addition, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-14) of Brazil takes on Mexico’s Loopy Godinez (13-5).

The current UFC 319 lineup is as follows