UFC 319 fight card: 10 bouts confirmed for Chicago in August

UFC 319 is headlined by Dricus Du Plessis defending his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dricus Du Plessis poses with his championship belt during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference
Dricus Du Plessis during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, following his bout against Sean Strickland at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

A total of 10 matchups are confirmed for the UFC 319 fight card taking place at United Center in Chicago, IL August 16. The event is headlined by a five-round championship bout at middleweight.

The previously announced main event features Dricus Du Plessis (23-2) up against Khamzat Chimaev (14-0). Reigning champion Du Plessis from South Africa makes his third defense of the title. Unbeaten Chimaev makes his first bid to claim the belt.

The co-main event is a 185-pound battle between Jared Cannonier (18-8) of Dallas, TX and Michael “Venom” Page (23-3) of England. Both fighters target their second win in a row.

Also confirmed for the UFC 319 fight card is another contest at middleweight, pitting Gerald Meerschaert (37-19) of Racine, WI against Michal Oleksiejczuk (20-9 1 NC) of Poland. Edson Barboza (24-12) of Brazil and Drakkar Klose (15-3-1) of Kalamazoo, MI meet at lightweight.

Also at lightweight, King Green (32-17-1 1 NC) of San Bernardino, CA faces Diego Ferreira (19-6) of Brazil. Another Brazil vs. USA showdown features Karine Silva (18-5) up against JJ Aldrich (14-7) of Denver, CO at flyweight.

As well, Bryan Battle (13-2 1 NC) of Charlotte, NC and Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2 2 NC) of Uzbekistan go head-to-head at middleweight. Tim Elliott (21-13-1) of Arkansas City, KS meets Japan’s Kai Asakura (21-5) at flyweight.

Plus, Chase Hooper (16-3-1) of Enumclaw, WA and Alexander Hernandez (16-8) of St. Louis, MO clash at lightweight. In addition, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (26-14) of Brazil takes on Mexico’s Loopy Godinez (13-5).

The current UFC 319 lineup is as follows

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev – Du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page
  • Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura
  • Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper
  • Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • King Green vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
  • Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose
