Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios preview their fight at final presser

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters square off on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) makes his ring return and looks to once again become champion. The 46-year-old Filipino, who held titles in eight different weight classes, challenges San Antonio’s 29-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for his WBC welterweight belt.

Pacquiao expressed excitement about returning to action and showcasing a “real fight.” Barrios said he was confident and ready to defend his title.

‘I’ve been the underdog many times’

“I’m here again for another big fight. I’m so thankful to the fans for all their support. Without the fans, boxing is dead,” Manny Pacquiao said. “I really appreciate their support.”

“I’m okay being the underdog. I’ve been the underdog many times. I’m always bringing surprises.”

Manny Pacquiao at the press conference on July 16, 2025, ahead of his bout against Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’ve been a challenger many times and it’s always the same feeling. I’m excited to take the belt. He’s a good fighter also, but our job is to entertain the fans. We’re gonna give them a real fight.”

“Saturday night it’s going to be a great fight. It’s been a while that I’ve been out of the ring, but I’m still active and exercising all the time. I’m going to prove to everyone that I’m in great condition.”

“I’ve been enjoying training camp like I did in the past. Just like when I was 26 years old. The discipline is still the same. Even with my layoff, my passion is still there.”

“I’m here because I love to go toe-to-toe. I want to give the fans what they want. That’s my goal every time I step into the ring.”

“I never take it easy in training. I can work hard just like when I was young. Saturday night will be a lot of action and the fans will be happy. That’s my goal.”

“We’re back in boxing again. We’re going to show the world that boxing is still alive and kicking. Manny Pacquiao is still here. I’m back.”

“It’s amazing to still be fighting here in this arena. It’s a blessing to still be here giving good fights for the fans. I’m excited for the fans.”

“I respect Barrios, he’s a champion and he works hard also. This is for the fans.”

‘Another opponent trying to take my title’

Mario Barrios said, “It’s been a long camp and we’re ready to step in there come Saturday. This is historic. Hats off to Pacquiao for daring to be great. But it’s my time now and I’m gonna show that come Saturday.”

“I’m not going in there looking for the knockout, but I’m going in there with bad intentions and power in both hands. I won’t hesitate to pull the trigger.”

Mario Barrios at the press conference on July 16, 2025, ahead of his bout against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“He’s had so many victories over many Mexican fighters and now I’m a part of that, but I’m gonna be on the other side with my hand raised. I was a big Juan Manuel Marquez fan and when he knocked out Manny, that was one of my favorite moments.”

“It’s all smiles right now, but I know that come fight night that smile won’t be on his face anymore, and neither will mine. The best man will come out with his hand raised.”

“I have confidence in my preparation. We’ve had a tremendous training camp with my whole team. I’m walking into this fight with all of that confidence.”

“I’ve been preparing for 12 rounds of nonstop action. I know the style that he brings when he steps into the ring. I’m looking to test him in every way come Saturday.”

“At the end of the day, he’s just another man in there. Another opponent trying to take my title. Regardless of everything he’s accomplished and given to the sport.”

“We have a great game plan for this fight and I’m ready to step in there Saturday. I’m ready for war. Just counting down the days.”

“I always put on for San Antonio. I don’t know if it’s something in the water back home, but we have a lot of talent there. I’m very proud to represent San Antonio and my Mexican and indigenous roots.”

“Manny is one of a kind. He’s not an easy style to copy in training camp. We’ve gotten a lot of different southpaw looks so I’m feeling extremely comfortable.”

“It feels amazing to be in this position. I poured everything into this sport since I was a kid, and now I get to walk the strip with my family and see my name all over. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of. Now it’s my job to show why I’m going to continue to be the champion.”

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios face off at the press conference on July 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios at the press conference on July 16, 2025, ahead of their bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-feature to Pacquiao vs Barrios, Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL defends his WBC welterweight title in a rematch against Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. Coachella-based Fundora defeated Tszyu by split decision last March.

On the undercard, former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) faces fellow Mexican Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) in a rematch at super lightweight. Cruz defeated Fierro by unanimous decision in February.

Plus, two-weight champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX meets Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA. The pair battle it out at featherweight.