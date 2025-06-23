Photos: Canelo Alvarez shoves Terence Crawford at Fanatics Fest NYC presser

During the second leg of a three-city press tour in New York, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford exchanged heated words and went face-to-face. The two boxing champions promote their bout scheduled for September 13, live on Netflix, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

At the end of the Fanatics Fest NYC press conference, Canelo and Crawford went face-to-face – and Alvarez shoved his next opponent as tensions flared. UFC CEO Dana White and security were there to separate the two fighters, and moments later they squared off one more time.

‘But for sure, I will beat Terence Crawford, no matter what’

Two-time undisputed super middleweight champion “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes his first championship defense since regaining the title in May, when he defeated William Scull by unanimous decision. The 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico said he would “for sure” defeat Crawford.

“Oh, I feel great. You know, it’s gonna be one of my best victories in my career,” Canelo Alvarez said. “Obviously, he’s a great fighter. He’s a legend, but, you know, he’s gonna be good for my books.”

“Obviously Terence Crawford is a great fighter, that’s the reason why he’s fighting me. That’s the reason why we’re facing each other… and it’s gonna be a great triumph for Mexico.”

Canelo Alvarez during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025, ahead of his bout against Terence Crawford | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

“You know what? I don’t know,” Canelo said when asked whether defeating Crawford would make him the best champion in Mexican history. “Let’s see when I retire where I’m gonna be in the list. But for sure, I will beat Terence Crawford, no matter what. I don’t look at it like I’m gonna be the greatest Mexican ever. I don’t say that. I think my numbers are gonna talk when I retire.”

“Everything. I don’t know what fight he’s gonna make, but, you know, I’m gonna prepare myself for every style he brings. I hope he brings a good style to make a good fight for the people. That’s what I want. If not, I’m gonna do my best to win in every way.”

‘I’m gonna be the first three-time undisputed champion of the world’

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE looks to win his third undisputed title in a new weight class, previously collecting all major belts at 140 lbs and 147 lbs. The 37-year-old southpaw moves up two weight classes, following his previous outing last August at super welterweight against Israil Madrimov.

“Imma just keep it real. I’m hunting him,” Terence Crawford said. “I’m hunting everything that he’s got, and I’m taking it come September 13.”

“When I win, I’m gonna be at the top. Facts. When I win.”

Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025, ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

“I’m very confident, you know. Everything’s happening on God’s time. There’s a reason why I wasn’t getting those big fights, because God was preparing me for this moment right here, and this is my time.”

“I’m all about making history. I was the first two-time undisputed champion of the world, and I can assure you I’m gonna be the first three-time undisputed champion of the world.”

When asked about moving up two weight divisions, Crawford said, “Why not? I always say, why not? All the greats do things that people think [are] impossible. Within myself, I have the confidence, the skills. I got all the tools to beat Canelo, so why not?”

“The only running I’m doing is running upside his head. And he got a big head too.”

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford clash during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez, Dana White and Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez, Dana White and Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez, Dana White and Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez, Dana White and Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025 | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025, ahead of his bout against Terence Crawford | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

Terence Crawford during the press conference at the 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC, at Javits Center in New York, NY June 22, 2025, ahead of his bout against Canelo Alvarez | Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix

The bouts featured on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The third and final leg of a three-city press tour is on Friday, June 27 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.