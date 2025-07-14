Full fight video: Oleksandr Usyk KO’s Daniel Dubois after suffering low blow

Oleksandr Usyk faces Daniel Dubois in a rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. The two fighters battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title.

The pair run it back following their first fight in August 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland. The contest featured Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs), from Ukraine, defending his unified titles against former champion Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of the UK.

The scheduled 12-round bout didn’t go the full distance. Oleksandr Usyk claimed the win by knockout, sending Daniel Dubois down in the eighth and ninth rounds.

On his way to victory, Usyk was dropped to the canvas in the fifth round by a low blow. Dubois denied landing a punch below the belt.

Their second fight on Saturday is set to crown the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Undefeated Usyk brings his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts to the ring after defeating Tyson Fury twice. Dubois puts his IBF strap on the line, following his wins over Anthony Joshua, Filip Hrgovic, and Jarrell Miller.