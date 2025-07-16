Subscribe
Photos: Jesse Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu first fight week face-off

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu square off in a two-belt title unification this Saturday in Frisco, TX

Jesse Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu face off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Jesse Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu face off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on July 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Kicking off fight week, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu went face-to-face. The two fighters square off in a two-belt flyweight championship unification on July 19 at Ford Center in Frisco, TX.

San Antonio’s two-weight champion “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) puts his WBC title on the line. If Rodriguez is successful in his fight against Cafu, he is expected to face WBA titleholder Fernando Daniel Martinez (21-0, 14 KOs) of Argentina in November.

Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) brings his WBO belt to the ring. The South African champion looks to pull off an upset, retain his title, and dethrone Rodriguez.

Jesse Rodriguez at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas ahead of his bout against Phumelele Cafu
Jesse Rodriguez at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on July 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Phumelele Cafu at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas ahead of his bout against Jesse Rodriguez
Phumelele Cafu at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on July 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Phumelele Cafu faces Jesse Rodriguez at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Phumelele Cafu faces Jesse Rodriguez at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on July 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jesse Rodriguez faces Phumelele Cafu at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Jesse Rodriguez faces Phumelele Cafu at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on July 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
Jesse Rodriguez, Eddie Hearn and Phumelele Cafu at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Jesse Rodriguez, Eddie Hearn and Phumelele Cafu at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on July 15, 2025 | Melina Pizano/Matchroom
In the co-feature, Austin Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI goes up against Etinosa Oliha (21-0, 9 KOs) of Italy. The bout serves as an IBF middleweight title eliminator.

On the Rodriguez vs Cafu undercard, Las Vegas native Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) meets Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, IL at super middleweight. Plus, Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (16-0-1, 9 KOs) takes on Dominique Crowder (18-0, 11 KOs) of Baltimore, MD at bantamweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

