Photos: Jesse Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu first fight week face-off

Kicking off fight week, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu went face-to-face. The two fighters square off in a two-belt flyweight championship unification on July 19 at Ford Center in Frisco, TX.
San Antonio’s two-weight champion “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) puts his WBC title on the line. If Rodriguez is successful in his fight against Cafu, he is expected to face WBA titleholder Fernando Daniel Martinez (21-0, 14 KOs) of Argentina in November.
Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) brings his WBO belt to the ring. The South African champion looks to pull off an upset, retain his title, and dethrone Rodriguez.
In the co-feature, Austin Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI goes up against Etinosa Oliha (21-0, 9 KOs) of Italy. The bout serves as an IBF middleweight title eliminator.
On the Rodriguez vs Cafu undercard, Las Vegas native Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) meets Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, IL at super middleweight. Plus, Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (16-0-1, 9 KOs) takes on Dominique Crowder (18-0, 11 KOs) of Baltimore, MD at bantamweight.