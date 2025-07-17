Photos: Daniel Dubois says Canelo ‘gonna lose his money’ for betting on Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois exchanged words and came face-to-face at the final press conference ahead of their rematch. The two champions meet at Wembley Stadium in London on July 19.

In their first fight in August 2023, Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine dropped and stopped Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of the UK in the ninth round. In the fifth round, Usyk suffered a low blow that dropped him to the canvas.

At the press conference, Dubois said Usyk was old and warned Canelo for placing a bet on his rival. Usyk said he was motivated to win for his people and country.

Making his ring appearance this Saturday in Wembley, Two-time heavyweight champion Dubois puts his IBF belt on the line and looks to claim the unified titles from Usyk. The latter – two-division undisputed champion – aims to once again get on top of the heavyweight division.

‘It don’t mean sh*t to me’

“I have prepared right and I am just on a different level now, ready to go for whatever I need to on Saturday and get all them belts,” Daniel Dubois said. “I am chasing glory and I am chasing greatness. All of it [when asked what means more], the whole thing, this is history-making and I’ve got to do a real demolition job. I am hungry and ready for it.”

“Right now I just want to get it on. I am going to write my own script now. They’ve got a script and I’m going to write my own. I am going to win these belts and I am going to be the man.”

“I have been getting a lot of confidence just from my training and what I’ve done in the gym, the shots I’ve been landing on the people I’ve been sparring. All of that is inside of me and it’s built up. I am ready to let it out now.”

“It don’t mean sh*t to me that [Canelo placing bet on Usyk], he’s gonna lose his money. I am just focused now. Let’s get it on.”

“It’s facts [Usyk feeling his age]. I know what I’ve gotta do. I am a young guy and I’ve got to take over, be the man and execute him.”

“I am going to make this a great fight. I feel at the moment I am at the peak of my powers and it is going to be a great performance.”

‘It is motivation for my people’

“Hello London. I am happy to be here again,” Oleksandr Usyk said on Thursday. “Why will it be my night? Because I believe in this, I hope, and I prepare for this fight.”

“Listen, every one of my fights is important to me and my team. Now it is very important for me and my country, the soldiers who protect my country. It is motivation for my people. It is very important for me.”

“Listen, I respect this guy, this young guy. This guy is motivated, but I am too. I am not an old guy. 38 is not old. We will see on Saturday. It’s God’s will.”

“Yeah, I believe this [winning inside distance].”

The Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard features a heavyweight bout between Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) of London and Kevin Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) of South Africa. Plus, Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine and Lewis Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England go head-to-head at light heavyweight.