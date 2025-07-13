Saturday Fights: Usyk vs Dubois 2, Pacquiao faces Barrios, UFC 318 & Bam vs Cafu

The heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois headlines the fight schedule for Saturday, July 19. Also on the night, Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring against Mario Barrios.

Plus, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu face off in a championship unification bout. In addition, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier clash in their trilogy fight atop UFC 318.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois square off in a rematch on Saturday, July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The heavyweight contest features the two-division undisputed champion of Ukraine against the two-time heavyweight champion of the UK.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) stopped Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) in the ninth round of their first fight in August 2023. On his way to victory, Usyk scored knockdowns in the eighth and ninth rounds. In the fifth round, Dubois landed a punch that was ruled a low blow, sending Usyk to the canvas. The British boxer denied that his punch hit below the belt.

Usyk currently holds the unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts, while Dubois is a current IBF titleholder. The bout is set to crown a new undisputed heavyweight champion.

On the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard, London native Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) and Kevin Lerena (31-3, 15 KOs) of South Africa battle it out at heavyweight. Plus, Daniel Lapin (11-0, 4 KOs) of Ukraine and Lewis Edmondson (11-0, 3 KOs) of England clash at light heavyweight.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 5:30 pm BST.

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios

Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring against Mario Barrios on Saturday, July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The eight-division champion of the Philippines looks to once again become champion, as he challenges the current WBC welterweight titleholder from San Antonio, TX.

46-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in almost four years, since he fell short against Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. 29-year-old Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his belt after fighting Abel Ramos to a split draw last November on the Paul vs Tyson undercard.

The co-feature is a championship rematch between defending WBC welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL and Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia. Coachella-based southpaw Fundora defeated former champion Tszyu by split decision in their first fight last March.

On the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard, former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) meets Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) in an all-Mexican rematch at super lightweight. Cruz won their first fight in February, defeating Fierro by unanimous decision.

Plus, two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX takes on Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA. The two fighters go head-to-head at featherweight.

Pacquiao vs Barrios airs live on Prime Video and PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez and Phumelele Cafu battle it out on Saturday, July 19 at Ford Center in Frisco, TX. The pair square off in a super flyweight championship unification, with two belts at stake.

Two-division champion Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) brings his WBC strap to the ring. Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) puts his WBO title on the line. Rodriguez looks to defeat Cafu and set up a unification fight with WBA titleholder Fernando Daniel Martinez (21-0, 14 KOs) of Argentina in November. Cafu of South Africa aims to pull off an upset and derail the San Antonio native’s plans.

On the Rodriguez vs Cafu undercard, Austin Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI faces Etinosa Oliha (21-0, 9 KOs) of Italy in an IBF middleweight title eliminator. LA native Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) and Trevor McCumby (28-1, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, IL clash at super middleweight.

Plus, Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (16-0-1, 9 KOs) and Dominique Crowder (18-0, 11 KOs) of Baltimore, MD meet at bantamweight.

“Bam” Rodriguez vs Cafu airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC 318 features the trilogy fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier on Saturday, July 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The pair battle it out at lightweight, with Holloway’s symbolic “BMF” belt on the line. The contest marks Poirier’s final fight.

Poirier (30-9, 1 NC) of Lafayette, LA previously defeated Holloway (26-8) of Hawaii twice. The first fight, held 12 and a half years ago, ended in a first-round submission. The rematch, six years back, resulted in a unanimous decision.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Paulo Costa of Brazil and Roman Kopylov. Costa (14-4) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat to Robert Whittaker last February. Kopylov defeated Chris Curtis via third-round TKO in January, scoring his second win in a row.

Also on the UFC 318 PPV card is a welterweight bout between Daniel Rodriguez (19-5) of Alhambra, CA and Kevin Holland (28-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA. Hawaii’s Dan Ige (19-9) meets Patricio Pitbull (36-8) of Brazil at featherweight. Plus, Michael Johnson (23-19) of St. Louis, MO takes on Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber (15-2) at lightweight.

UFC 318 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT and early prelims at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taking place at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on July 16 and July 17, respectively.