Luke Rockhold faces Darren Till at Misfits Boxing 22 in Manchester in August

Luke Rockhold faces fellow former MMA fighter Darren Till atop Misfits Boxing 22 at AO Arena in Manchester, England, on August 30. The pair battle it out for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title.

Former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold makes his pro boxing debut. In his previous fight last April, the Santa Cruz, CA native stopped Joe Schilling in the third round of their bout at Karate Combat 45. A year before that, the 40-year-old suffered a defeat via second-round TKO in his bare-knuckle bout with Mike Perry at BKFC 41.

Till makes his third ring appearance of the year. The 32-year-old Liverpool native defeated Darren Stewart by unanimous decision at the previous MF Boxing event in May and TKO’d Anthony Taylor in the sixth round in January.

The co-feature pits Nathaniel Bustamante, aka Salt Papi, against Tony Ferguson. The two fighters square off in a middleweight matchup with the interim belt on the line.

31-year-old Filipino Salt Papi stopped King Kenny in the third round last November, securing his second win in a row. 41-year-old former interim UFC lightweight champion Ferguson of Oxnard, CA returns to action after suffering eight straight defeats in MMA.

Other bouts featured on the Misfits Boxing 22 card are expected to be confirmed shortly.