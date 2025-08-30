Misfits Boxing 22 live results: Darren Till faces Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22 features Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold on Saturday, August 30, live from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The two former UFC fighters clash for the inaugural MFB title at bridgerweight. The contest is scheduled for six rounds.
After wrapping up his MMA career, Liverpool’s 32-year-old southpaw Till secured a boxing record of 2 wins with no losses and 1 KO, defeating Darren Stewart and Anthony Taylor. 40-year-old former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold, of Santa Cruz, CA, won a Karate Combat battle against Joe Schilling and was stopped in a bare-knuckle fight with Mike Perry.
In the co-feature, Filipino Nathaniel Bustamante (4-2, 4 KOs), aka Salt Papi, takes on former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson of Costa Mesa, CA. Ferguson makes his boxing debut. They fight for the interim MFB middleweight title.
Among other bouts, Dillon Danis (0-1 boxing, 2-0 MMA) of Parsippany–Troy Hills, NJ, returns to action to face Warren Spencer (1-1 boxing) of the UK. The fight is for the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title.
Misfits Boxing 22 live blog
Till vs Rockhold face-off
There were quite a few security guards separating Darren Till and Luke Rockhold during the final press conference face-off.
Misfits Boxing 22 preview
In case you missed it, check out the Misfits Boxing 22 preview below, featuring Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Salt Papi, Tony Ferguson, Joey Essex, and more ahead of their bouts.
Misfits Boxing 22: How to watch and start time
Misfits Boxing 22 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:00 PM BST.
The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.
Misfits Boxing 22 results
Get Misfits Boxing 22 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
(1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST)
Main card
- Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold
- Salt Papi vs. Tony Ferguson
- Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer
- Joey Essex vs. Numeiro
- Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill
- Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcon
- Amadeusz Ferrari vs. Rahim Pardesi
Prelims
- Amir Anderson vs. Vitor Siqueira
- Carla Jade vs. Daryn Harris
- Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi Hopkins
- J’Hon Ingram vs. Banty Singh