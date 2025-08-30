Misfits Boxing 22 live results: Darren Till faces Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22 features Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold on Saturday, August 30, live from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The two former UFC fighters clash for the inaugural MFB title at bridgerweight. The contest is scheduled for six rounds.

After wrapping up his MMA career, Liverpool’s 32-year-old southpaw Till secured a boxing record of 2 wins with no losses and 1 KO, defeating Darren Stewart and Anthony Taylor. 40-year-old former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold, of Santa Cruz, CA, won a Karate Combat battle against Joe Schilling and was stopped in a bare-knuckle fight with Mike Perry.

In the co-feature, Filipino Nathaniel Bustamante (4-2, 4 KOs), aka Salt Papi, takes on former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson of Costa Mesa, CA. Ferguson makes his boxing debut. They fight for the interim MFB middleweight title.

Among other bouts, Dillon Danis (0-1 boxing, 2-0 MMA) of Parsippany–Troy Hills, NJ, returns to action to face Warren Spencer (1-1 boxing) of the UK. The fight is for the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title.

Misfits Boxing 22 live blog August 30, 2025 2:48 AM EDT Till vs Rockhold face-off There were quite a few security guards separating Darren Till and Luke Rockhold during the final press conference face-off. August 30, 2025 12:57 AM EDT Misfits Boxing 22 preview In case you missed it, check out the Misfits Boxing 22 preview below, featuring Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Salt Papi, Tony Ferguson, Joey Essex, and more ahead of their bouts. August 30, 2025 12:01 AM EDT Misfits Boxing 22: How to watch and start time Misfits Boxing 22 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:00 PM BST.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

Misfits Boxing 22 results

Get Misfits Boxing 22 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM BST)

Main card

Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold

Salt Papi vs. Tony Ferguson

Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer

Joey Essex vs. Numeiro

Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill

Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcon

Amadeusz Ferrari vs. Rahim Pardesi

Prelims