Live results: Harlem Eubank faces David Papot

Harlem Eubank faces David Papot tonight (Saturday, July 18) at Copper Box Arena in London, England. They clash for the vacant IBF International welterweight title.

Eubank (22-1, 9 KOs) of the UK comes off a decision victory over Josh Wagner last November, bouncing back from a loss to Jack Catterall in mid-2025.

Papot (30-1-1, 5 KOs) of France returns to the ring after suffering a decision defeat to Liam Paro last September.

The 12-round bout headlines the latest edition of MFP Pro.

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The undercard includes:

Christian Bozzia (7-0) faces Kurtis Wiggins (5-0-1) for the vacant Commonwealth International featherweight title.

Kieran Molloy (14-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF European welterweight title against Sean Noakes (12-0, 5 KOs).

Codie Smith (9-0-1, 1 KO) and Ryan Griffiths (8-2-3) square off at super featherweight.

Joel Bartell (10-1, 5 KOs) and Kyran Jones (14-0, 1 KO) battle for the vacant Commonwealth International middleweight title.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

Eubank vs Papot results

Harlem Eubank vs. David Papot

Christian Bozzia vs. Kurtis Wiggins

Kieran Molloy vs. Sean Noakes

Codie Smith vs. Ryan Griffiths

Joel Bartell vs. Kyran Jones

Eubank vs Papot live blog July 18, 2026 3:00 AM EDT Free Prelims Watch the free prelims below.