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Live results: Harlem Eubank faces David Papot

Harlem Eubank faces David Papot for the vacant IBF International welterweight title at Copper Box Arena in London

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Harlem Eubank and David Papot face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Harlem Eubank and David Papot face off during the weigh-in in London, England, on July 17, 2026. Photo by MF Pro
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Harlem Eubank faces David Papot tonight (Saturday, July 18) at Copper Box Arena in London, England. They clash for the vacant IBF International welterweight title.

  • Eubank (22-1, 9 KOs) of the UK comes off a decision victory over Josh Wagner last November, bouncing back from a loss to Jack Catterall in mid-2025.
  • Papot (30-1-1, 5 KOs) of France returns to the ring after suffering a decision defeat to Liam Paro last September.

The 12-round bout headlines the latest edition of MFP Pro.

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The undercard includes:

  • Christian Bozzia (7-0) faces Kurtis Wiggins (5-0-1) for the vacant Commonwealth International featherweight title.
  • Kieran Molloy (14-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF European welterweight title against Sean Noakes (12-0, 5 KOs).
  • Codie Smith (9-0-1, 1 KO) and Ryan Griffiths (8-2-3) square off at super featherweight.
  • Joel Bartell (10-1, 5 KOs) and Kyran Jones (14-0, 1 KO) battle for the vacant Commonwealth International middleweight title.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

Eubank vs Papot results

  • Harlem Eubank vs. David Papot
  • Christian Bozzia vs. Kurtis Wiggins
  • Kieran Molloy vs. Sean Noakes
  • Codie Smith vs. Ryan Griffiths
  • Joel Bartell vs. Kyran Jones

Eubank vs Papot live blog

Free Prelims

Watch the free prelims below.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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