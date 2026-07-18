Live results: Harlem Eubank faces David Papot

Harlem Eubank faces David Papot tonight (Saturday, July 18) at Copper Box Arena in London, England. They clash for the vacant IBF International welterweight title.
- Eubank (22-1, 9 KOs) of the UK comes off a decision victory over Josh Wagner last November, bouncing back from a loss to Jack Catterall in mid-2025.
- Papot (30-1-1, 5 KOs) of France returns to the ring after suffering a decision defeat to Liam Paro last September.
The 12-round bout headlines the latest edition of MFP Pro.
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The undercard includes:
- Christian Bozzia (7-0) faces Kurtis Wiggins (5-0-1) for the vacant Commonwealth International featherweight title.
- Kieran Molloy (14-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF European welterweight title against Sean Noakes (12-0, 5 KOs).
- Codie Smith (9-0-1, 1 KO) and Ryan Griffiths (8-2-3) square off at super featherweight.
- Joel Bartell (10-1, 5 KOs) and Kyran Jones (14-0, 1 KO) battle for the vacant Commonwealth International middleweight title.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
Eubank vs Papot results
- Harlem Eubank vs. David Papot
- Christian Bozzia vs. Kurtis Wiggins
- Kieran Molloy vs. Sean Noakes
- Codie Smith vs. Ryan Griffiths
- Joel Bartell vs. Kyran Jones
Eubank vs Papot live blog
Free Prelims
Watch the free prelims below.
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