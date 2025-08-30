Video: Tony Ferguson stops Salt Papi with barrage of punches at Misfits Boxing 22

Watch the video featuring Tony Ferguson as he faces Nathaniel Bustamante, aka Salt Papi, at Misfits Boxing 22. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Ferguson secured the win by TKO with a barrage of punches to claim the interim MFB middleweight title. The referee stopped the fight at 2:43 into the round, though Salt Papi appeared unhappy with the stoppage. The event aired live from the AO Arena in Manchester on August 30.