Dillon Danis faces Warren Spencer in MMA fight at Misfits Boxing 22

The first MMA fight joins the Misfits Boxing 22 card, featuring Dillon Danis against Warren Spencer. The event, titled Ring of Thrones, takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on August 30. The pair square off at light heavyweight.

Danis (0-1 boxing, 2-0 MMA) of Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey, was expected to face KSI (4-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC) in his ring return at the same venue in March. However, the contest fell through after KSI withdrew due to illness.

Danis, 31, last fought in October 2023, when he faced Logan Paul in a bout that ended with his disqualification for attempting a guillotine choke. 31-year-old Spencer (1-1 boxing) won his previous bout in April by TKO in the first round against Muganzi Hakim.

Also added to the Misfits Boxing 22 card is a middleweight matchup between English reality TV personality Joey Essex and Portuguese influencer Joao Barbosa, aka Numeiro. Both fighters make their promotional debut.

In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold faces fellow former MMA fighter Darren Till for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title. In the co-main event, Nathaniel Bustamante, aka Salt Papi, meets former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the interim MFB middleweight belt.

The current Misfits Boxing 22 lineup is as follows: