Misfits Boxing 22 weigh-in photos: Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold official

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold weigh in for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title atop Misfits Boxing 22, live from Manchester, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Darren Till during the Misfits Boxing 22 weigh-in
Darren Till during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold weighed in and made it official for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title. They clash in the main event of Misfits Boxing 22, live from Manchester, England, this Saturday, August 30.

Liverpool native Till came in at 192 lbs. Former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold, from Santa Cruz, CA, showed 192.8 lbs. The bout is scheduled for six rounds.

The co-main event fighters – Tony Ferguson and Nathaniel Bustamante (aka Salt Papi) – also made it official. Former interim UFC lightweight champion Ferguson weighed in at 167.2 lbs, while Bustamante was 168.5 lbs. The interim MFB middleweight title is on the line.

Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer tipped the scales at 178 lbs and 180 lbs, respectively. They fight for the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title.

Ty Mitchell came in at 167.5 lbs for his bout against Sean Hemphill, who registered 168.5 lbs. The fight is for the inaugural MF pro super middleweight title.

MFB heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor weighed in at 219.7 lbs for his title defense against Natan Marcon, who came in at 223.2 lbs.

Carla Jade declared 115 lbs for her MFB lightweight title defense against Daryn Harris, who weighed in at 114.3 lbs.

Check out the current Misfits Boxing 22 lineup and weights below.

Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Salt Papi
Salt Papi during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi
Tony Ferguson and Salt Papi during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Warren Spencer
Warren Spencer during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer
Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Carla Jade
Carla Jade during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Daryn Harris
Daryn Harris during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Carla Jade and Daryn Harris
Carla Jade and Daryn Harris during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Joey Essex
Joey Essex during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Joey Essex and Numeiro
Joey Essex and Numeiro during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Ty Mitchell
Ty Mitchell during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Ty Mitchell and Sean Hemphill
Ty Mitchell and Sean Hemphill during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing
Amir Anderson and Vitor Siqueira
Amir Anderson and Vitor Siqueira during the weigh-in at Manchester Central in Manchester, England, on August 29, 2025 | Misfits Boxing

The Misfits Boxing 22 weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Darren Till (192 lbs) vs. Luke Rockhold (192.8 lbs)
  • Salt Papi (168.5 lbs) vs. Tony Ferguson (167.2 lbs)
  • Dillon Danis (178 lbs) vs. Warren Spencer (180 lbs)
  • Joey Essex (161.7 lbs) vs. Numeiro (164.7 lbs)
  • Ty Mitchell (167.5 lbs) vs. Sean Hemphill (168.5 lbs)
  • Chase DeMoor (219.7 lbs) vs. Natan Marcon (223.2 lbs)
  • Amadeusz Ferrari (169.4 lbs) vs. Rahim Pardesi (164.8 lbs)

Prelims

  • Amir Anderson (159.4 lbs) vs. Vitor Siqueira (159.6 lbs)
  • Carla Jade (115 lbs) vs. Daryn Harris (114.3 lbs)
  • Demi Sims (138.7 lbs) vs. Nadeshi Hopkins (TBD)
  • J’Hon Ingram (145.3 lbs) vs. Banty Singh (135 lbs)
