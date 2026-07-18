Live results: Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem

Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem tonight (Saturday, July 18) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with Pacheco’s WBC Silver and WBO International super middleweight titles on the line.

Los Angeles native Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) returns to the ring following a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lele Sadjo last December.

Aleem (22-4-3, 14 KOs) of East Meadow, New York, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Lester Martinez in March in his bid to claim the interim WBC title.

The co-feature is a 10-round lightweight contest between Miami-based Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba and Mexico’s Abraham Montoya (24-7-1, 14 KOs).

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On the undercard, Albert Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, meets Mexico’s Aaron Alameda (30-3, 17 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Plus, a 10-round bantamweight matchup pits Saul Sanchez (21-4-1, 12 KOs) of Encino, California, against LA’s Bruno Rios Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs).

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Pacheco vs Aleem results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Diego Pacheco vs. Immanuwel Aleem

Andy Cruz vs. Abraham Montoya

Albert Gonzalez vs. Aaron Alameda

Saul Sanchez vs. Bruno Rios Jr.

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

Leo Atang vs. Glen Williams

Samuel Contreras vs. Jorge Alberto Ayala Lopez

Frank Espinoza vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos

Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Nick Jones

Pacheco vs Aleem live blog July 18, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Full Fight: Diego Pacheco vs Kevin Lele Sadjo Watch Diego Pacheco’s previous fight against Kevin Lele Sadjo, held last December in Stockton.