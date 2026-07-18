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Live results: Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem

Diego Pacheco defends his WBC Silver and WBO International 168-pound titles against Immanuwel Aleem

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Diego Pacheco and Immanuwel Aleem during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Diego Pacheco and Immanuwel Aleem during the weigh-in in Carson, California, on July 17, 2026. Photo by Matchroom Boxing
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Diego Pacheco faces Immanuwel Aleem tonight (Saturday, July 18) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with Pacheco’s WBC Silver and WBO International super middleweight titles on the line.

  • Los Angeles native Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) returns to the ring following a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lele Sadjo last December.
  • Aleem (22-4-3, 14 KOs) of East Meadow, New York, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Lester Martinez in March in his bid to claim the interim WBC title.

The co-feature is a 10-round lightweight contest between Miami-based Andy Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba and Mexico’s Abraham Montoya (24-7-1, 14 KOs).

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On the undercard, Albert Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, meets Mexico’s Aaron Alameda (30-3, 17 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Plus, a 10-round bantamweight matchup pits Saul Sanchez (21-4-1, 12 KOs) of Encino, California, against LA’s Bruno Rios Jr. (8-0, 7 KOs).

  • How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Pacheco vs Aleem results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Diego Pacheco vs. Immanuwel Aleem
  • Andy Cruz vs. Abraham Montoya
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Aaron Alameda
  • Saul Sanchez vs. Bruno Rios Jr.

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

  • Leo Atang vs. Glen Williams
  • Samuel Contreras vs. Jorge Alberto Ayala Lopez
  • Frank Espinoza vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos
  • Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Nick Jones

Pacheco vs Aleem live blog

Full Fight: Diego Pacheco vs Kevin Lele Sadjo

Watch Diego Pacheco’s previous fight against Kevin Lele Sadjo, held last December in Stockton.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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