UFC Oklahoma City live results: Dricus Du Plessis faces Kamaru Usman

UFC Oklahoma City airs live tonight, Saturday, July 18, from Paycom Center. In the main event, Dricus du Plessis faces fellow former champion Kamaru Usman.
- South Africa’s former middleweight champion Du Plessis (23-3) comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Khamzat Chimaev last August, when he lost the title.
- Nigeria’s former welterweight champion Usman (21-4) earned a unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley last June, marking his return to MMA after nearly 20 months away from competition.
The bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.
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The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Christian Leroy Duncan.
- Cannonier (18-9) of Dallas, Texas, lost his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Michael Page.
- Duncan (14-2) of the UK secured his fourth win in a row in March, defeating Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
UFC Oklahoma City results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Dricus Du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman
- Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
- Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline
- Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes
Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Seokhyeon Ko
- Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco
- Ezra Elliott vs. Damien Anderson
- Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll
- RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines
- Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa
UFC Oklahoma City live blog
Fighter Face-offs
Watch the final face-offs at the ceremonial weigh-ins below.
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