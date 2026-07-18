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UFC Oklahoma City live results: Dricus Du Plessis faces Kamaru Usman

UFC Oklahoma City features former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The faces of Dricus Du Plessis and Kamaru Usman promoting their MMA bout at UFC Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman takes place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on July 18, 2026. Image credit: UFC
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UFC Oklahoma City airs live tonight, Saturday, July 18, from Paycom Center. In the main event, Dricus du Plessis faces fellow former champion Kamaru Usman.

  • South Africa’s former middleweight champion Du Plessis (23-3) comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Khamzat Chimaev last August, when he lost the title.
  • Nigeria’s former welterweight champion Usman (21-4) earned a unanimous decision over Joaquin Buckley last June, marking his return to MMA after nearly 20 months away from competition.

The bout is scheduled for five rounds at middleweight.

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The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Christian Leroy Duncan.

  • Cannonier (18-9) of Dallas, Texas, lost his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against Michael Page.
  • Duncan (14-2) of the UK secured his fourth win in a row in March, defeating Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Oklahoma City results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Kamaru Usman
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
  • Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez
  • Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline
  • Tommy McMillen vs. Alberto Montes

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

  • Austin Bashi vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
  • Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs. Seokhyeon Ko
  • Levi Rodrigues Jr. vs. Felipe Franco
  • Ezra Elliott vs. Damien Anderson
  • Alden Coria vs. Stewart Nicoll
  • RJ Harris vs. Alvin Hines
  • Anna Melisano vs. Dione Barbosa

UFC Oklahoma City live blog

Fighter Face-offs

Watch the final face-offs at the ceremonial weigh-ins below.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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