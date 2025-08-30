Subscribe
Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold: Full fight video highlights

Darren Till knocks out Luke Rockhold with a big left hand in the third round at Misfits Boxing 22 to win the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title

Watch the fight video highlight as Darren Till knocks out Luke Rockhold with a big left hand in the third round at Misfits Boxing 22. With the win, Liverpool southpaw Till claims the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title, while former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold, of Santa Cruz, CA, falls short in his boxing debut. The event aired live on August 30 from the AO Arena in Manchester.

Video viaDAZN X Series
