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Jermall Charlo vs Koen Mazoudier fight canceled after visa denial

Jermall Charlo was scheduled to face Koen Mazoudier on the Spence vs Tszyu undercard in Sydney, Australia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jermall Charlo during a press conference ahead of his bout
Jermall Charlo during a press conference in Houston, Texas, on June 19, 2021. Photo by Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Jermall Charlo was denied an Australian visa, resulting in the cancellation of his fight against Koen Mazoudier. The contest was scheduled for the undercard of Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu, live on Saturday, July 25 (ET) from Afterpay Arena in Sydney.

“No Limit Boxing can confirm Jermall Charlo has been denied a visa by the Australian Government and will not face Koen Mazoudier as scheduled,” the promotion announced on Friday.

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Two-division champion Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Australia’s Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) were expected to square off in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

  • The promotion’s announcement did not include information on whether Mazoudier remains on the card against a short-notice replacement opponent.

Headlining the event, former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York, makes his return to the ring against Australia’s former super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) in a 12-round middleweight bout.

The co-feature is a 12-round super featherweight bout between Philadelphia’s two-division champion Stephen Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) and Australia’s former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs).

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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