BKFC 91 Naples live results: Hunt faces Pugliesi for ironweight title

BKFC 91 features Lorenzo Hunt facing Walter Pugliesi for the inaugural ironweight title. The card airs live tonight (Saturday, July 18) from Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy.
Riding a two-fight winning streak, former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion Hunt (13-2) makes his latest attempt to become a three-division champion. In his first bid for the heavyweight title in April 2024, the 43-year-old native of Elyria, Ohio, fell short by first-round TKO against Mick Terrill.
Italy’s Pugliesi (2-0) challenges for the title in his third BKFC fight. The 32-year-old contender comes off a first-round knockout victory over Karl Thompson last October, after defeating Dominik Herold by unanimous decision in his promotional debut last April.
Also on the card are a pair of BKFC European title bouts:
- Ernesto Papa (2-0) of Italy and Jindrich Byrtus (5-0) of the Czech Republic square off at cruiserweight.
- Tomas Melis (5-0) of Slovakia and Toni Estorer (5-2) of Germany battle at light heavyweight.
How to watch: Live on Prime Video starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.
BKFC 91 Naples results
Main card
- Lorenzo Hunt vs. Walter Pugliesi
- Ernesto Papa vs. Jindrich Byrtus
- Tomas Melis vs. Toni Estorer
- Enzo Tobbia vs. Danny Christie
- Jimmy Sweeney vs. Nicholas Vescio
- Andrea Bicchi vs. Leonardo Damiani
- Marco Giustarini vs. Dan Chapman
- Dominik Herold vs. Arbi Chakaev
- Gianni Melillo vs. Dawid Chylinski
- Pawel Werszynin vs. Ramy Elsayes
Prelims
- Cristian Sabbatini vs. Charli Marta
- Marco Saccaro vs. Cristian Brinzan
- Antonio Moscatiello vs. Guglielmo Gicco
BKFC 91 Naples live blog
Countdown and Free Prelims
Watch Countdown to BKFC 91 Naples featuring bouts from previous events, followed by the free prelims.
The live blog will cover the main card, with the prelim results added as the main card gets underway.