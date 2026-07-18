BKFC 91 Naples live results: Hunt faces Pugliesi for ironweight title

BKFC 91 features Lorenzo Hunt facing Walter Pugliesi for the inaugural ironweight title. The card airs live tonight (Saturday, July 18) from Arena Flegrea in Naples, Italy.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion Hunt (13-2) makes his latest attempt to become a three-division champion. In his first bid for the heavyweight title in April 2024, the 43-year-old native of Elyria, Ohio, fell short by first-round TKO against Mick Terrill.

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Italy’s Pugliesi (2-0) challenges for the title in his third BKFC fight. The 32-year-old contender comes off a first-round knockout victory over Karl Thompson last October, after defeating Dominik Herold by unanimous decision in his promotional debut last April.

Also on the card are a pair of BKFC European title bouts:

Ernesto Papa (2-0) of Italy and Jindrich Byrtus (5-0) of the Czech Republic square off at cruiserweight.

Tomas Melis (5-0) of Slovakia and Toni Estorer (5-2) of Germany battle at light heavyweight.

How to watch: Live on Prime Video starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

BKFC 91 Naples results

Main card

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Walter Pugliesi

Ernesto Papa vs. Jindrich Byrtus

Tomas Melis vs. Toni Estorer

Enzo Tobbia vs. Danny Christie

Jimmy Sweeney vs. Nicholas Vescio

Andrea Bicchi vs. Leonardo Damiani

Marco Giustarini vs. Dan Chapman

Dominik Herold vs. Arbi Chakaev

Gianni Melillo vs. Dawid Chylinski

Pawel Werszynin vs. Ramy Elsayes

Prelims

Cristian Sabbatini vs. Charli Marta

Marco Saccaro vs. Cristian Brinzan

Antonio Moscatiello vs. Guglielmo Gicco

BKFC 91 Naples live blog July 18, 2026 1:45 AM EDT Countdown and Free Prelims Watch Countdown to BKFC 91 Naples featuring bouts from previous events, followed by the free prelims.



The live blog will cover the main card, with the prelim results added as the main card gets underway.