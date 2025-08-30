Subscribe
Video: Dillon Danis submits Warren Spencer in 15 seconds

Dillon Danis submits Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22 to win the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title

Watch the video featuring Dillon Danis as he makes his return to action against Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22. Danis, of Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ, defeats Spencer, of the UK, by submission with a guillotine choke to claim the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title. The event aired live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday, August 30.

Video viaDAZN X Series
