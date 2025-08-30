Watch the video featuring Dillon Danis as he makes his return to action against Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22. Danis, of Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ, defeats Spencer, of the UK, by submission with a guillotine choke to claim the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title. The event aired live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday, August 30.
Video: Dillon Danis submits Warren Spencer in 15 seconds
Dillon Danis submits Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22 to win the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight title
Share this
Newsletter