PFL Austin live results: Eblen faces Kasanganay in rematch

PFL Austin features a rematch between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay tonight (Saturday, July 18), live from Moody Center. The two fighters square off for the interim middleweight title.
- The contest features former Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (17-1) against 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Impa Kasanganay (20-6).
- Eblen won their first fight in February 2024, defeating Kasanganay by split decision.
Reigning PFL middleweight champion Costello van Steenis (18-3) of Spain was scheduled to face Eblen in the rematch but withdrew due to injury.
The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between 2024 PFL Europe champion Lewis McGrillen (12-1) and promotional newcomer Rafael do Nascimento (12-3).
- McGrillen replaced Sergio Pettis (25-8), who withdrew due to injury.
How to watch: Live on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.
PFL Austin results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay
- Lewis McGrillen vs. Rafael do Nascimento
- Caolan Loughran vs. Julio Arce
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Joseph Ruquet
Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Gamid Khizriev
- Andrea Vazquez vs. Aleksandra Savicheva
- Mia Grawe vs. Ashley Thiner
- Jackson Glass vs. Zak Flessas
- Victoria Alba vs. Borena Tsertsvadze
PFL Austin live blog
Full Fight: Johnny Eblen vs Impa Kasanganay
Watch the full fight between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay at PFL vs Bellator in February 2024.