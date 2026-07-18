PFL Austin live results: Eblen faces Kasanganay in rematch

PFL Austin features a rematch between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay tonight (Saturday, July 18), live from Moody Center. The two fighters square off for the interim middleweight title.

The contest features former Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (17-1) against 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Impa Kasanganay (20-6).

Eblen won their first fight in February 2024, defeating Kasanganay by split decision.

Reigning PFL middleweight champion Costello van Steenis (18-3) of Spain was scheduled to face Eblen in the rematch but withdrew due to injury.

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The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between 2024 PFL Europe champion Lewis McGrillen (12-1) and promotional newcomer Rafael do Nascimento (12-3).

McGrillen replaced Sergio Pettis (25-8), who withdrew due to injury.

How to watch: Live on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

PFL Austin results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay

Lewis McGrillen vs. Rafael do Nascimento

Caolan Loughran vs. Julio Arce

Jesus Pinedo vs. Joseph Ruquet

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Gamid Khizriev

Andrea Vazquez vs. Aleksandra Savicheva

Mia Grawe vs. Ashley Thiner

Jackson Glass vs. Zak Flessas

Victoria Alba vs. Borena Tsertsvadze

PFL Austin live blog July 18, 2026 12:30 AM EDT Full Fight: Johnny Eblen vs Impa Kasanganay Watch the full fight between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay at PFL vs Bellator in February 2024.