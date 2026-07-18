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PFL Austin live results: Eblen faces Kasanganay in rematch

PFL Austin features Johnny Eblen facing Impa Kasanganay in a rematch, with the interim middleweight title on the line

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay at the PFL Austin weigh-in
Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay at the weigh-in in Austin, Texas, on July 17, 2026. Photo by PFL
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PFL Austin features a rematch between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay tonight (Saturday, July 18), live from Moody Center. The two fighters square off for the interim middleweight title.

  • The contest features former Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (17-1) against 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament champion Impa Kasanganay (20-6).
  • Eblen won their first fight in February 2024, defeating Kasanganay by split decision.

Reigning PFL middleweight champion Costello van Steenis (18-3) of Spain was scheduled to face Eblen in the rematch but withdrew due to injury.

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The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between 2024 PFL Europe champion Lewis McGrillen (12-1) and promotional newcomer Rafael do Nascimento (12-3).

  • McGrillen replaced Sergio Pettis (25-8), who withdrew due to injury.

How to watch: Live on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

PFL Austin results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay
  • Lewis McGrillen vs. Rafael do Nascimento
  • Caolan Loughran vs. Julio Arce
  • Jesus Pinedo vs. Joseph Ruquet

Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Gamid Khizriev
  • Andrea Vazquez vs. Aleksandra Savicheva
  • Mia Grawe vs. Ashley Thiner
  • Jackson Glass vs. Zak Flessas
  • Victoria Alba vs. Borena Tsertsvadze

PFL Austin live blog

Full Fight: Johnny Eblen vs Impa Kasanganay

Watch the full fight between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay at PFL vs Bellator in February 2024.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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