Dubois vs Harper tops MVP London card in early April

Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper face off on Sunday, April 5, at Olympia in London. They clash for the two-belt unified lightweight title. The contest headlines the first Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) event in the UK.

London’s WBC 135-pound champion Dubois (12-0-1, 5 KOs) is coming off a decision victory over Camilla Panatta on the Paul vs Joshua undercard in December. Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) – who signed with MVP last July – won her previous bout last May by decision over Zimmermann to retain her WBO title.

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“I’m excited to make this fight,” Dubois said. “This is a massive fight in my career and for British boxing, both a legacy fight and unification. The goal is to become undisputed world champion and this is the first step.”

Harper said, “This fight has been a long time in the making. I’m grateful to MVP for getting it over the line. I’m excited to be headlining MVP’s first UK show!”

Sky Sports is announced as the platform to stream the event live in the UK, while the U.S. broadcast details are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper, along with the undercard fighters, are scheduled to preview their bouts and come face-to-face for the first time at a kickoff press conference this Friday at Olympia London.

Ticket information is set to be announced during the press conference, according to the promotion’s announcement on Wednesday.

Scotney vs Flores for the undisputed title

The co-feature is a rescheduled matchup for the undisputed super bantamweight title between England’s Ellie Scotney (11-0) and Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico.

The bout – originally set for the canceled Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis card last November – was postponed due to an injury Scotney suffered in training.

Scotney holds the IBF, WBC, and WBO titles at 122 lbs, while Flores is the current WBA champion.

Dubois vs Harper undercard

On the undercard, England’s former two-division champion Chantelle Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) meets Michaela Kotaskova (11-0-4, 2 KOs) of the Czech Republic for the WBO super welterweight title. This belt was recently claimed by LA’s Mikaela Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs), who defeated Mary Spencer by unanimous decision to become a three-division world champion and unify three belts at 154 lbs.

Additionally, Mexico’s Irma Garcia (25-5-1, 5 KOs) meets England’s Emma Dolan (8-0, 1 KO) at super flyweight. Garcia puts her IBF title on the line, while Dolan makes her first attempt to win one of boxing’s four major belts.

Other bouts featured on the Dubois vs Harper undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.