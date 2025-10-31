Watch the fight video highlights featuring Mary Spencer against Mikaela Mayer in a three-belt unified super welterweight title fight. Mayer defeats Spencer by decision to become a three-division world champion, atop the Eye Of The Tiger event, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada, on Thursday, October 30.
Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer: Full fight video highlights
Mikaela Mayer defeats Mary Spencer to claim her WBA super welterweight title, along with the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound belts
Newsletter