Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer: Full fight video highlights

Mikaela Mayer defeats Mary Spencer to claim her WBA super welterweight title, along with the vacant WBC and WBO 154-pound belts

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google

Watch the fight video highlights featuring Mary Spencer against Mikaela Mayer in a three-belt unified super welterweight title fight. Mayer defeats Spencer by decision to become a three-division world champion, atop the Eye Of The Tiger event, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada, on Thursday, October 30.

Video viaTop Rank Boxing
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Newsletter

Videos

More videos
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.