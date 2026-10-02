Navarrete reveals game plan for Foster unification

Emanuel Navarrete faces O’Shaquie Foster in a super featherweight title unification bout on October 24 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The contest headlines a Top Rank card, live on DAZN.

Mexico’s three-division world champion Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs) puts his unified WBO and IBF titles on the line. Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas, brings his WBC belt to the ring.

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‘He hasn’t faced a fighter like me’

Ahead of the event, Navarrete said he is confident that Foster hasn’t faced an opponent like him, while acknowledging that fighting Foster is not an easy task.

“He is a great champion. He looks very good, very solid, very confident, and I think that will help us put on an excellent fight,” Navarrete, 31, said following a recent training session in San Juan Zitlaltepec.

“Knowing how Foster boxes and what I can offer inside the ring, I think we’re going to try to pressure him and look to land to the body so that he starts slowing down and we can catch him more cleanly and more often in the later rounds.”

“We all know that fighting against Foster is very difficult. He likes to move around a lot, but that’s something we can work on. I’m confident that he hasn’t faced a fighter like me, and I think that can help me. Either way, the foundation of all of this is the work, the preparation and how much we’re demanding of ourselves in this camp.”

“I think this fight is going to mean a lot for Mexican boxing. That it’s a unification for three titles speaks for itself. I think this fight is going to be very important in the history of Mexican boxing, and I think a win would be something tremendous for Mexico.”

Navarrete vs Foster undercard

Albert Gonzalez (18-0, 11 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, and Edward Vazquez (20-3, 6 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas square off at featherweight.

Detroit’s former title challenger Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (18-3-1, 12 KOs) meet at super lightweight.

Former amateur rivals Steven Navarro (9-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles and Emanuel Moreno (13-0, 3 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas, clash at bantamweight.