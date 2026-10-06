Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Lenar Perez faces Artur Ziyatdinov in co-feature to Orobio vs Cedeno

Lenar Perez defends his WBA Continental Americas cruiserweight title against Artur Ziyatdinov in Montreal in November

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google

Lenar Perez faces Artur Ziyatdinov on Thursday, November 12, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec. The cruiserweight bout serves as the co-feature to Orobio vs Cedeno.

Previously announced to compete at the event, Cuba’s Perez (17-0, 15 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Americas title on the line. In his previous outing in September, the unbeaten 28-year-old stopped Thabiso Mchunu in the eighth round.

Advertisement

Ziyatdinov (17-3, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan won his previous bout in March by third-round knockout against Mansurjon Munavvarjonov. In his previous ring appearance in Montreal in early 2024, the 30-year-old lost a unanimous decision to Albert Ramirez.

  • The event promoter, Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM), announced the Perez vs Ziyatdinov matchup as the co-feature for the upcoming card on Monday.

Headlining the event, undefeated Colombian Jhon Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles against unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Among other bouts, Canada’s Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) meets Armenia’s Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in a rescheduled bout at super middleweight.

Other matchups are expected to be announced shortly.

The card will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here