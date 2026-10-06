Lenar Perez faces Artur Ziyatdinov in co-feature to Orobio vs Cedeno

Lenar Perez faces Artur Ziyatdinov on Thursday, November 12, at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec. The cruiserweight bout serves as the co-feature to Orobio vs Cedeno.

Previously announced to compete at the event, Cuba’s Perez (17-0, 15 KOs) puts his WBA Continental Americas title on the line. In his previous outing in September, the unbeaten 28-year-old stopped Thabiso Mchunu in the eighth round.

Advertisement

Ziyatdinov (17-3, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan won his previous bout in March by third-round knockout against Mansurjon Munavvarjonov. In his previous ring appearance in Montreal in early 2024, the 30-year-old lost a unanimous decision to Albert Ramirez.

The event promoter, Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM), announced the Perez vs Ziyatdinov matchup as the co-feature for the upcoming card on Monday.

Headlining the event, undefeated Colombian Jhon Orobio (19-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBA and WBC Continental Americas super lightweight titles against unbeaten Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Among other bouts, Canada’s Steven Butler (38-6-1, 32 KOs) meets Armenia’s Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in a rescheduled bout at super middleweight.

Other matchups are expected to be announced shortly.

The card will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.