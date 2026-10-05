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Haney vs Stevenson fight in ‘advanced discussions’

Haney is the WBO welterweight champion, while Stevenson holds the WBO super lightweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Devin Haney during The Ring IV Grand Arrivals in Riyadh
Devin Haney during The Ring IV Grand Arrivals at Boulevard City, Square 2, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 18, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney / Queensberry Promotions

The bout between Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson is reportedly in advanced discussions. No signed deal is currently in place.

  • Haney (33-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) is the WBO welterweight champion, while Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) holds the organization’s title at 140 lbs.
  • Haney wants to fight Stevenson at the 147-pound limit with no rehydration clause. Stevenson wants Haney to weigh no more than 144 lbs for the fight.

BoxingScene reported that the two sides are in “advanced discussions,” citing “a connected official.”

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  • San Francisco’s three-division champion Haney, 27, claimed the WBO welterweight title against Brian Norman Jr. by unanimous decision last November.
  • Newark’s 29-year-old Stevenson, who signed with Zuffa Boxing in July, won the WBO super lightweight title in January, dethroning Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision.

More information is expected to follow.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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