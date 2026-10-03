BKFC Australia live results: Josh Kuhne faces Shaun Curran

BKFC Fight Night Australia airs live tonight (Saturday, October 3) from Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland.
- The main event is a welterweight bout between Josh Kuhne (1-0) and Shaun Curran.
- The co-main event is an ironweight contest between Mark Flanagan (0-1) and Kaylib Heke.
How to watch: Live on the BKFC App.
The card also includes:
- Middleweight bout between Viktor Lyall and Santo Joma.
- Lightweight clash between Mick Whitehead (0-1) and Ryan Winnett (1-0).
- Middleweight matchup between Mario Loga and Alvin Kanehailua (0-1).
BKFC Australia results
Main cardLive
- Josh Kuhne vs. Shaun Curran
- Mark Flanagan vs. Jan von Ziegler
- Viktor Lyall vs. Santo Joma
- Mick Whitehead def. Ryan Winnett by TKO (R4, 0:50)
- Mario Loga def. Alvin Kanehailua by KO (R1, 0:47)
Prelims
- Hunter Ioane def. Luke Bampton by TKO (R1, 1:59)
- Mel Tolone def. Ricky Rowles-Brown by KO (R1, 0:21)
- Timothy Randall def. Ahmad Muhtaseb by KO (R1, 1:12)
BKFC Australia live blog
Mario Loga KOs Alvin Kanehailua in first round
Mario Loga (1-0) defeats Alvin Kanehailua (0-2) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The official time was 0:47 of the round.
Hunter Ioane TKOs Luke Bampton in first round
Hunter Ioane (2-0) defeats Luke Bampton (0-2) by first-round TKO in their rematch at lightweight. The referee waved off the fight at 1:59 of the round.
Mel Tolone KOs Ricky Rowles-Brown in first round
Mel Tolone (1-0) defeats Ricky Rowles-Brown (0-1) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:21 of the round.
Timothy Randall KOs Ahmad Muhtaseb in first round
Kicking off the action, Timothy Randall (1-0) defeats Ahmad Muhtaseb (0-1) by first-round knockout at welterweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:12 of the round.
Flanagan faces Heke in new co-main event
It was just announced that Mark Flanagan now faces Kaylib Heke in a heavyweight co-main event. Heke replaces Jan von Ziegler.
Card Update
The original main event was scheduled to feature a heavyweight bout between Haze Hepi (3-1) and Sam Shewmaker (5-4-1). During fight week, the promotion announced that Shewmaker was unable to compete due to travel issues.
The scheduled middleweight bout between Jay Tonkin and Asher Jack (1-0) also appears to have been canceled.
Hunter Ioane (1-0) was initially expected to face Nicholas Saragosa (1-0) in a featherweight bout. Saragosa was later replaced by Luke Bampton.