BKFC Australia live results: Josh Kuhne faces Shaun Curran

October 3, 2026 12:02 AM EDT

The original main event was scheduled to feature a heavyweight bout between Haze Hepi (3-1) and Sam Shewmaker (5-4-1). During fight week, the promotion announced that Shewmaker was unable to compete due to travel issues.



The scheduled middleweight bout between Jay Tonkin and Asher Jack (1-0) also appears to have been canceled.



Hunter Ioane (1-0) was initially expected to face Nicholas Saragosa (1-0) in a featherweight bout. Saragosa was later replaced by Luke Bampton.