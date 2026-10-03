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BKFC Australia live results: Josh Kuhne faces Shaun Curran

BKFC Fight Night Australia features Josh Kuhne facing Shaun Curran in a welterweight bout in Brisbane, Queensland

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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BKFC Fight Night Australia airs live tonight (Saturday, October 3) from Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland.

  • The main event is a welterweight bout between Josh Kuhne (1-0) and Shaun Curran.
  • The co-main event is an ironweight contest between Mark Flanagan (0-1) and Kaylib Heke.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App.

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The card also includes:

  • Middleweight bout between Viktor Lyall and Santo Joma.
  • Lightweight clash between Mick Whitehead (0-1) and Ryan Winnett (1-0).
  • Middleweight matchup between Mario Loga and Alvin Kanehailua (0-1).

BKFC Australia results

Main card

Live
  • Josh Kuhne vs. Shaun Curran
  • Mark Flanagan vs. Jan von Ziegler
  • Viktor Lyall vs. Santo Joma
  • Mick Whitehead def. Ryan Winnett by TKO (R4, 0:50)
  • Mario Loga def. Alvin Kanehailua by KO (R1, 0:47)

Prelims

  • Hunter Ioane def. Luke Bampton by TKO (R1, 1:59)
  • Mel Tolone def. Ricky Rowles-Brown by KO (R1, 0:21)
  • Timothy Randall def. Ahmad Muhtaseb by KO (R1, 1:12)

BKFC Australia live blog

Mario Loga KOs Alvin Kanehailua in first round

Mario Loga (1-0) defeats Alvin Kanehailua (0-2) by first-round knockout at middleweight. The official time was 0:47 of the round.

Hunter Ioane TKOs Luke Bampton in first round

Hunter Ioane (2-0) defeats Luke Bampton (0-2) by first-round TKO in their rematch at lightweight. The referee waved off the fight at 1:59 of the round.

Hunter Ioane throws a jab during his bout against Luke Bampton
Hunter Ioane throws a jab during his bout against Luke Bampton at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on October 3, 2026. Photo credit: BKFC

Mel Tolone KOs Ricky Rowles-Brown in first round

Mel Tolone (1-0) defeats Ricky Rowles-Brown (0-1) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:21 of the round.

Mel Tolone lands an uppercut during his bout against Ricky Rowles-Brown
Mel Tolone lands an uppercut during his bout against Ricky Rowles-Brown at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on October 3, 2026. Photo credit: BKFC

Timothy Randall KOs Ahmad Muhtaseb in first round

Kicking off the action, Timothy Randall (1-0) defeats Ahmad Muhtaseb (0-1) by first-round knockout at welterweight. The official time of the stoppage was 1:12 of the round.

Timothy Randall has his hand raised by the referee in victory over Ahmad Muhtaseb
Timothy Randall has his hand raised by the referee in victory over Ahmad Muhtaseb at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on October 3, 2026. Photo credit: BKFC

Flanagan faces Heke in new co-main event

It was just announced that Mark Flanagan now faces Kaylib Heke in a heavyweight co-main event. Heke replaces Jan von Ziegler.

Card Update

The original main event was scheduled to feature a heavyweight bout between Haze Hepi (3-1) and Sam Shewmaker (5-4-1). During fight week, the promotion announced that Shewmaker was unable to compete due to travel issues.

The scheduled middleweight bout between Jay Tonkin and Asher Jack (1-0) also appears to have been canceled.

Hunter Ioane (1-0) was initially expected to face Nicholas Saragosa (1-0) in a featherweight bout. Saragosa was later replaced by Luke Bampton.

Haze Hepi during the press conference at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane
Haze Hepi during the press conference at Eatons Hill Hotel in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Photo credit: BKFC
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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