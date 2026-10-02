Project Series 2 live results: Omari Jones faces Alan Sanchez

Omari Jones faces Alan Sanchez tonight (Friday, October 2) at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The contest headlines the second edition of Project Series by Boxlab Promotions and Matchroom Boxing.

The bout pits Orlando’s unbeaten 23-year-old Jones (7-0, 4 KOs) against Fairfield, California-based 35-year-old Sanchez (24-7-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico.

The two fighters square off in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Bantamweight bout between unbeaten Jordan Orozco (17-0, 17 KOs) of Nicaragua and Yusniel Abrahante (8-2, 1 KO) of Cuba.

Super middleweight matchup between Donte Layne (8-0, 7 KOs) of Queens, New York, and Keithland King (11-2, 11 KOs) of Saint Vincent And The Grenadines.

Featherweight clash between Puerto Rico’s Diego Yaniel Ortiz Nieves (4-0, 4 KOs) and Fidencio Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs) of Oxnard, California.

Super middleweight showdown between Cuba’s Ronny Alvarez (7-0, 6 KOs) and Narciso Carmona (12-2-1, 1 KO) of Spain.

Lightweight battle between Angel Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hammond, Indiana, and Mexico’s Dulio Arath Jaramillo Barboza (1-2, 1 KO).

Super lightweight contest between Orlando’s Jusiyah Shirley (9-1, 7 KOs) and Spain’s Kevin Castillo (6-2-1)

Super flyweight bout between Puerto Rico’s Ryan Santiago (1-0, 1 KO) and Jesus Ivan Molina Gutierrez (1-0) of Mexico.

Project Series 2 results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Omari Jones vs. Alan Sanchez

Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs. Yusniel Abrahante

Donte Layne vs. Keithland King

Diego Yaniel Ortiz Nieves vs. Fidencio Hernandez

Ronny Alvarez vs. Narciso Carmona

Angel Hernandez vs. Dulio Arath Jaramillo Barboza

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

Jusiyah Shirley vs. Kevin Castillo

Ryan Santiago vs. Jesus Ivan Molina Gutierrez

Project Series 2 live blog October 2, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Marksman vs Barreto Highlights The first Project Series card held in August featured Corey Marksman facing Christian Barreto in a lightweight bout.



Watch the highlights below.