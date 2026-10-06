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Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 9

Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Week 9 features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon set up at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2020. Photo by Chris Unger / Sciaffo LLC
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Following Week 8, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 9 airs live tonight (Tuesday, October 6) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

  • Headlining the card, Summer Onley (6-0) of England takes on Alivia Bierley (5-1) of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, at bantamweight.
  • The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Salhahuddin Everett (4-0) of Las Vegas and Ozzy Martin (4-0) of Raymond, New Hampshire.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

  • Flyweight bout between Roque Conceicao (11-3) of Brazil and Alexander Chavez (9-0) of Peru.
  • Bantamweight contest between Ryuho Miyaguchi (7-1) of Japan and Mateus Soares (11-2) of Brazil.
  • Light heavyweight clash between Preston LaGrange (6-1) of Swisher, Iowa, and Nell Ariano (6-0) of France.

DWCS Season 10, Week 9 results

  • Summer Onley vs. Alivia Bierley
  • Salhahuddin Everett vs. Ozzy Martin
  • Roque Conceicao Moreira Jr. vs. Alexander Chavez
  • Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Mateus Soares
  • Preston LaGrange vs. Nell Ariano

DWCS Season 10, Week 9 live blog

Week 8 Highlights

In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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