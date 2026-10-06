Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 9

Following Week 8, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 9 airs live tonight (Tuesday, October 6) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.
- Headlining the card, Summer Onley (6-0) of England takes on Alivia Bierley (5-1) of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, at bantamweight.
- The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Salhahuddin Everett (4-0) of Las Vegas and Ozzy Martin (4-0) of Raymond, New Hampshire.
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
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Other bouts include:
- Flyweight bout between Roque Conceicao (11-3) of Brazil and Alexander Chavez (9-0) of Peru.
- Bantamweight contest between Ryuho Miyaguchi (7-1) of Japan and Mateus Soares (11-2) of Brazil.
- Light heavyweight clash between Preston LaGrange (6-1) of Swisher, Iowa, and Nell Ariano (6-0) of France.
DWCS Season 10, Week 9 results
- Summer Onley vs. Alivia Bierley
- Salhahuddin Everett vs. Ozzy Martin
- Roque Conceicao Moreira Jr. vs. Alexander Chavez
- Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Mateus Soares
- Preston LaGrange vs. Nell Ariano
DWCS Season 10, Week 9 live blog
Week 8 Highlights
In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.
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