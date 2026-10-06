Live results: Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 9

Following Week 8, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10, Week 9 airs live tonight (Tuesday, October 6) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The event features rising MMA fighters looking to earn a contract with the UFC.

Headlining the card, Summer Onley (6-0) of England takes on Alivia Bierley (5-1) of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, at bantamweight.

The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between Salhahuddin Everett (4-0) of Las Vegas and Ozzy Martin (4-0) of Raymond, New Hampshire.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Other bouts include:

Flyweight bout between Roque Conceicao (11-3) of Brazil and Alexander Chavez (9-0) of Peru.

Bantamweight contest between Ryuho Miyaguchi (7-1) of Japan and Mateus Soares (11-2) of Brazil.

Light heavyweight clash between Preston LaGrange (6-1) of Swisher, Iowa, and Nell Ariano (6-0) of France.

DWCS Season 10, Week 9 results

Summer Onley vs. Alivia Bierley

Salhahuddin Everett vs. Ozzy Martin

Roque Conceicao Moreira Jr. vs. Alexander Chavez

Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Mateus Soares

Preston LaGrange vs. Nell Ariano

DWCS Season 10, Week 9 live blog October 6, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Week 8 Highlights In case you missed it, watch some of the best moments from the previous event.