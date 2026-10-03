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Live results: Ben Whittaker faces Conor Wallace in title eliminator

Ben Whittaker and Conor Wallace square off in an IBF light heavyweight title eliminator in Birmingham, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ben Whittaker and Conor Wallace face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Ben Whittaker and Conor Wallace face off during the weigh-in in Birmingham, England, on October 2, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing
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Ben Whittaker faces Conor Wallace tonight (Saturday, October 3) at Utilita Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England.

  • The contest pits Britain’s 29-year-old Whittaker (12-0-1, 9 KOs) against Northern Irish-born 30-year-old Australian southpaw Wallace (17-1, 12 KOs).
  • The 12-round bout serves as an IBF light heavyweight title eliminator, with Whittaker’s WBC Silver title also on the line.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The Whittaker vs Wallace undercard includes:

  • Liverpool native Odel Kamara makes his professional debut in a super welterweight bout against Thodoris Ritzakis (5-5-1) of Greece.
  • Sean Bruce (8-2) defends his British flyweight title against Hamza Uddin (6-0, 3 KOs), with the vacant Commonwealth title also at stake.
  • Bilal Fawaz (12-1-1, 4 KOs) defends his British super welterweight title against Eithan James (17-2).
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan (11-0, 5 KOs) defends his English super featherweight title against Sonny Hardy (12-0, 5 KOs).

Whittaker vs Wallace results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Ben Whittaker vs. Conor Wallace
  • Odel Kamara vs. Thodoris Ritzakis
  • Sean Bruce vs. Hamza Uddin
  • Bilal Fawaz vs. Eithan James
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Sonny Hardy

Prelims

  • Klinton Baptiste vs. Aaron Bowen
  • Adam Maca vs. Rogger Rivera
  • Harley Burrows vs. Matias Ezequiel Herrera
  • Paige Murney vs. Linzi Buczynskyj

Whittaker vs Wallace live blog

Free Prelims

The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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