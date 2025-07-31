Terri Harper signs with Most Valuable Promotions

British three-division world champion Terri Harper has joined the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The native of Doncaster, England, is the reigning WBO lightweight champion.

In her most recent bout in May, Harper (16-2-2, 6 KOs) defeated Natalie Zimmermann by unanimous decision to retain her title. Post-fight, the 28-year-old called out other champions in the 135-pound division.

Beatriz Ferreira (6-0, 2 KOs) of Brazil holds the IBF lightweight title, while Stephanie Han (10-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, is the WBA 135-pound champion. The WBC lightweight champion is British fighter Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs).

“I am excited to join the movement of women’s boxing at MVP,” said Terri Harper. “Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul are doing great things for the sport of boxing and for women in particular. I’m looking forward to some big nights and big fights ahead. Let’s go!”

Earlier in July, MVP also announced the signing of WBA super flyweight champion Jasmine Artiga (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Tampa, FL, and unified IBF and WBO middleweight champion Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) of Australia.

They were joined by 19-time US national champion Sa’Rai Brown-El of Albany, NY, former unified light flyweight champion Yesica Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico, and former bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay (9-3, 3 KOs) of England.

Over the course of her career, Harper has also held titles at lightweight and super featherweight. She is the latest British boxer to sign with MVP, joining Ellie Scotney, Chantelle Cameron, Savannah Marshall, Ramla Ali, and Shannon Courtenay.