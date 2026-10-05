Chase DeMoor withdraws from Plinio Cruz fight

Chase DeMoor no longer defends his Misfits Boxing heavyweight title against Plinio Cruz on October 10 at Copper Box Arena in London. On Monday, the promotion announced that he suffered an injury and withdrew from the bout.

The DeMoor vs Cruz matchup was initially expected to take place in September in Miami, then moved to London before being canceled.

Cruz remains on this Saturday’s card, facing DeMoor’s coach Gary Olive, who stepped in as a replacement.

“Gary will now face UFC Coach of the Year Plinio Cruz in a Battle of the Coaches,” reads the announcement.

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Essex vs Dapper

Headlining the event this Saturday in London, Joey Essex takes on Daniel O’Reilly, aka Dapper Laughs.

Also on the card, Swarmz faces Ambush Buzzworl and Big Stacks meets James Collins.

Plus, Nitboy and Kane West go up against Cracky Tokky and Little T in a tag team match.

The championship bout features Carla Jade defending her MF lightweight title against Erika Night.